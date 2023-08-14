Matt Rhule is entering his first season as head coach of the Nebraska football program, and while Rhule has big expectations long-term, he was honest about where the team stands in 2023.

“I don't want to take shortcuts,” Matt Rhule said, via Eric Olson of The Associated Press. “I don't want to build something (where) we show everybody a little bit of hope this year, but the next year we take a step back. I want to win, but right now I can't think about the games. I expect us to do everything right. I expect guys to show up and be on time. So it's just this mindset of everything matters, everything counts.”

Rhule has had success in the college ranks before. He built the Temple football program into a winning team, and did the same with the Baylor football program. It did not go as well when Rhule tried to succeed in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. It was an unsuccessful tenure that spanned three seasons, and resulted in Rhule getting fired in the middle of the 2022 season by the Panthers.

The college ranks might be best fit for Rhule. The Nebraska football job is definitely the biggest he has gotten so far, but if he could replicate the success he has with the Temple and Baylor football programs in the past, Nebraska could finally have a competitive team in the Big Ten once again.

It will be interesting to see what year one of Rhule's tenure with Nebraska holds.