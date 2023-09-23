Coming off a huge 35-11 victory over Northern Illinois last week, the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team is entering the fourth game of their season, a huge clash against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, with high hopes. Nevertheless, head coach Matt Rhule still has to sort out who will start for the team at quarterback tomorrow afternoon, especially amid Jeff Sims' recovery from an ankle injury.

Rhule, however, has not yet committed to naming any of his three quarterbacks as the starter against the Bulldogs. Per Andrew Graham of On3.com, Nebraska football may end up rotating quarterbacks, which leaves the door open for Sims, Heinrich Haarberg, and even third stringer Chubba Purdy to all play a role in the upcoming matchup.

“I think both quarterbacks, we figured out that both quarterbacks are good quarterbacks, […] We’ve known all along that Heinrich can play. We’ve got a good situation. I won’t talk any hypotheticals. I don’t know who’s going to be healthy, who’s not. I know we can win with both guys, and you guys know how I feel about Chubba,” Rhule said.

Henrich Haarberg, in particular, put up a solid performance for Nebraska football during their blowout victory over Northern Illinois. But at the end of the day, it was Jeff Sims who entered the season as the team's QB1, so it stands to reason that he'll get a look at some point from Matt Rhule, especially when the Cornhuskers head coach hinted that Jeff Sims appears to be close to a return to action. Rhule told reporters that Sims “had a good week of practice”, and that despite his struggles in the first two games, the team still has high hopes for the 21-year old QB.

“The situation that Jeff went and played in the first two games was difficult, and a lot of things that weren’t his fault were pegged on Jeff Sims. So we’ve got a lot of confidence in Jeff,” Rhule added.

Nebraska football fans should tune in perhaps an hour or two before kick-off to see who starts for the team at quarterback, what with Matt Rhule playing his cards close to the vest.