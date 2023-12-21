Will ex-Oregon running back Dante Dowdell end up in Cornhusker red?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are looking to improve after ending the 2023-24 college football season with a losing record. The Cornhuskers finished at 5-7 and were ranked fourth in the Big 10 West. The team has been an active scout in the College Football Transfer Portal. Thus, it is no surprise that former Oregon football RB Dante Dowdell scheduled a visit in the wake of Nebraska landing Dylan Raiola.

Nebraska football sets up a visit with a productive Ex-Ducks RB

Dante Dowdell is set to visit Nebraska in January, per the Transfer Portal X page (h/t Sean Callahan). The ex-Ducks running back is a former Top-150 recruit from the 2023 class. As a result, he would bolster the Cornhuskers running attack.

In his freshman season with the Oregon football squad, Dowdell rushed for 90 yards and a TD on 17 carries. He did not see much action, which has likely impacted his decision to enter the transfer portal. Dowdell has much more to give and would be a great addition to Nebraska now and in the future.

Nebraska lands the visit from Dowdell just after the team received a commitment from top prospect Dylan Raiola. The No. 8 ESPN recruit originally committed to Georgia; however, he changed his mind. Raiola wants to be in a different shade of red with the Cornhuskers. Nevertheless, his talent should bode well for Nebraska.

Head coach Matt Rule continues to get the opportunity to build an improved team, as players continue to show Nebraska interest. Hopefully, everything works out, and the Huskers can continue to land top prospects. For now, the team will continue working as it sets its eyes on the 2024 season.