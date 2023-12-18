Dylan Raiola made a pivotal Nebraska football commitment decision.

A top quarterback recruit just made a massive commitment change. Dylan Raiola has reportedly decided to commit to Nebraska football instead of Georgia, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

Raiola was originally committed to Georgia. ESPN's No. 8 overall recruit explained his decision to switch his commitment to Nebraska, via Thamel as well.

“I firmly believe that Nebraska is in my blood,” Raiola said. “It’s a great opportunity to be part of something bigger than myself. Nebraska is a special place.”

Thamel noted that Raiola's father also attended Nebraska as a lineman. The decision seems to be family-based. However, QB Carson Beck also announced Monday that he's going to return for one more season at Georgia, so perhaps that played a role. Though, Raiola did not address Beck's decision.

Nebraska football lands a future star

Nebraska was initially linked to former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord, who entered the transfer portal following the season. His interest in the school declined amid Nebraska's interest in Raiola.

The Cornhuskers struggled in 2023. They finished with an overall record of 5-7, going 3-6 within their conference. Matt Rhule and Nebraska football still believe in the future of the program, and adding Dylan Raiola may lead to other top recruits and transfer portal candidates developing interest in joining the Cornhuskers.

Living up to high expectations is never an easy thing to do. If Raiola reaches his ceiling, however, Nebraska football will have a superstar QB for the next few years. It goes without saying, but this commitment could change the landscape of college football over the next couple of seasons.