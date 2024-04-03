Former Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost has an aching to be in the profession once again as the last time he was, it was in 2022 after spending almost five seasons with the program before being relieved of his duties. In an interview with Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Frost stressed and was candid that he is at an impasse in his life and admitted “I don't know what's next,” saying finally that he is “dying to get back in” which is being a head coach for college football.
You would think that Frost would at least have had some consideration from other programs due to his time with the University of Central Florida (UCF) where he spent two seasons and the last where the Knights went undefeated. He would even get several coaching honors including national coach of the year until he accepted the job with the Nebraska football program.
Frost's time with the Cornhuskers was filled with disappointment
Despite the school having a history in college athletics, himself has a connection as he attended school there and even was the starting quarterback on the football team that won the national championship in 1997. Match made in heaven right? Not really.
Frost wouldn't have a single winning season as the head coach for the Cornhuskers which led to his firing during the 2022 season where he coached in only three games, his last a loss to Georgia Southern. He would say to Dodds of CBS Sports that he wants “to be in the arena” and that he was always “on a trajectory” until now.
“This is bad to say to a media guy, but I've never wanted to be a critic,” Frost said. “I've wanted to be in the arena.”
“My whole life I was a little league player and a high school player and then a college player and then an NFL player and then a [graduate assistant], and then a position coach, then a coordinator and then a head coach,” Frost continued. “It was on a trajectory, and I knew what was next.”
It really has been a turnaround where he was considered a young, up-and-coming head coach, especially after the success with the UCF Knights, but the Cornhuskers tenure was a disaster. He became the first Nebraska football head coach since Bill Jennings through 1957-1961 to not record a single winning season.
Frost still confident in his ability to coach
Even with the disappointment at his alma mater, he is still confident in his ability to lead a college football program, be a leader among student athletes, and recruit. He mentioned that he doesn't know what the destination will be like, but Frost would express that it could be a coordinator position instead of being a head coach.
“I know this, there's some good coaches out there. I'm a good coach. I belong doing it,” Frost said to CBS Sports. “I just don't know for sure where that's going to be right now. If the right head coach job comes along, I'd take it. If the right coordinator job comes, I'd take it.”
Since Frost has not been a head coach, the game of college football has changed off the field in terms of the transfer portal and even in terms of name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. He would bring up former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and quoted him about how being a head coach has been different saying it's now a “52-week-a-year job.”
“As a coach, Nick Saban said it,” Frost said. “It used to be a 45-week-a-year job. Now, it's a 52-week-a-year job. You're scouting other teams' players, recruiting year-round, raising money for NIL year-round.”
“The part I love about college football [is] taking an 18-year-old kid and watching him leave as a 22-year-old man who has life figured out,” Frost continued. “You played a part in that.”
Frost's time with the Nebraska football team was strange
As mentioned by CBS Sports, Frost has recruited top quarterbacks in college football that some went to the NFL like Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert when he was the offensive coordinator at Oregon. He also recruited McKenzie Milton at UCF and amidst all the success he had in Orlando, he does look back positively on his time there.
“In 10 years, UCF could be a [national] power,” Frost said. “It's the best college town in Florida by far. Orlando? The campus is beautiful.”
His time with the Nebraska football program was weird to say the least as there are some statistics that seem like it is just pure bad luck like the Cornhuskers were “4-21 in games decided by seven points or fewer under Frost” per CBS Sports. Even how the last 13 games that ended in defeat for Frost and Nebraska, all came by single digits.
“Coaching is what I do,” Frost said. “It's what I'm good at. It's what I love.”
Since then, the Cornhuskers have turned to Matt Rhule who has been the head coach there since 2023. As Frost continues to look for a job, the Nebraska football team is looking to improve after a 5-7 record last season.