Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern

Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single digits, Frost’s job security is on thin ice.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Nebraska football head coach gave this curious answer when asked if he was considering a potential gameday role change, as reported by Mitch Sherman of the Athletic.

Scott Frost on whether there's anything he's looking to change about his game day role: "We'll see." He said he expects to "find (his) rhythm" in that area. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 30, 2022

Scott Frost simply said “We’ll see” when asked about a role change. The Nebraska football coach added that he is planning on “finding his rhythm” when it comes to his gameday responsibilities following the troubling loss to Northwestern.

One could take that in a variety of ways. Could it mean that Frost is going to lean on his coordinators more? Or could it be the opposite? The Cornhuskers coach appeared to call out his offensive staff after the contest, saying they’ve “got to be a little more creative.”

Perhaps Frost is considering taking over the play-calling duties. Whether it’s that or a different change, something has to give for Nebraska football.

Under Scott Frost, the program has posted four straight losing seasons- and the season-opening upset loss against Northwestern didn’t exactly have fans optimistic for a turnaround in 2022.

The harsh reality is, Frost is likely coaching for his job this season. Fans will just have to hope that the Cornhuskers come out looking better against North Dakota in their second game of the season.