Despite being rumored as a potential DC candidate for USC, Tony White will become the highest-paid assistant in Nebraska football history

On the surface, Nebraska football just endured their seventh consecutive losing season and remain plagued by the same issues that have tainted this once prestigious program. A closer look, however, will show fans that things are definitely on the mend in Lincoln. At least defensively.

And the Cornhuskers are responding accordingly by making associate head coach and defensive coordinator Tony White the highest-paid assistant in the football team's history, via Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald (originally from Huskers.com). The big contract restructure, which will dole out $1.6 million in each of the next two seasons, comes after previous rumors suggested White could be in the mix for USC's DC vacancy.

Although he is staying put in Nebraska, White continues to climb the ladder. He has been lauded for his leadership and coaching mind since he was a player at UCLA in the early 2000s. He earned acclaim as a young assistant with San Diego State, Arizona State and Syracuse before joining Matt Rhule's staff ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

White quickly helped boost the Nebraska football defense to the upper echelon of the country. They ranked 17th in the NCAA in points per game allowed and 14th in total yards per game surrendered. The unit is the most imposing it has been since 2009, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

With Tony White retaining a high-ranking position on the team, a 5-7 record can level up to that elusive bowl game appearance next season. His head coaching stock would also balloon to new heights, but that is not something Cornhuskers fans can afford to worry about right now.