USC football fans might have a better idea of the team's possible replacement for DC Alex Grinch, following The Athletic's analysis

Although it's far too late in the season to spark any worthwhile change in 2023, USC football finally reached their breaking point with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. The fact that they can at least recognize the colossal disappointment this campaign has descended into over the last month is a small step in the right direction.

It will mean nothing, though, if head coach Lincoln Riley does not find the right man for the job. His decision to cut ties with his guy suggests that he is looking at the big picture. His reputation stands to take a considerable hit if the Trojans cannot get back on track heading into the 2024-25 season. This DC position could greatly define the program's immediate future and Riley's USC legacy.

Fortunately, there are some credible candidates who are expected to be in the running for the job. Jim Leonhard, current senior analyst with Illinois and former interim head coach for Wisconsin, is likely the biggest name the Trojans could hire, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

He revamped the Badgers' defense and could be a perfect fit, especially since USC is officially joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024. These last two seasons are overwhelming evidence that the team needs a drastically different style, which Leonhard can provide.

Nebraska DC Tony White could also be on Lincoln Riley's radar. He worked wonders at Syracuse under the same position and has West Coast ties dating back to his days with Arizona State and as a graduate assistant for UCLA. White's knowledge of both the Pac-12 and Big Ten styles should land him reasonable consideration for the vacancy.

Whomever fills the slot will face immediate pressure. USC football has lost the right to be given the benefit of the doubt. There is no time to waste.