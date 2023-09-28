The Nebraska football program hired Matt Rhule as its new head coach in the offseason, and things are paying off a bit already. Despite a 2-2 record, excitement is back in Lincoln for the Cornhuskers football program despite a flurry of injuries. Now, Memorial Stadium is set to roll out some massive renovation plans, per the official release.

‘As the University of Nebraska celebrates the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium, the Board of Regents is set to consider renovation plans that will modernize the state’s most iconic facility for its next century and beyond. Plans for the $450 million renovation will go before the Board at its Oct. 5 meeting. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.'

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The school will have a meeting on October 5 and unveil the plan before the board, and the renovations will be for $450 million.

After asking Nebraska football fans, the upgrades they plan on making are as follows:

South Stadium demolition and replacement with chair-back general seating.

New chair-back seating in West and East stadiums.

360-degree main-level concourse connection and 270-degree upper-level concourse connection.

Concession upgrades, refurbished menu options and added points of sale throughout the stadium.

Restroom modernization throughout the stadium.

Academic curriculum space, with specific uses guided by UNL’s academic leadership.

Enhanced student life amenities.

ADA upgrades throughout the stadium.

Memorial Stadium is a popular place for football fans, and this summer, the Nebraska women's volleyball team also made history by packing the entire stadium for a game which brought a ton of attention to the program. A total of 90,000 fans were in attendance for a volleyball game, which is unheard of.

Trev Alberts, the athletic director at Nebraska, revealed the need for upgrades: “One hundred years ago, Nebraskans came together to celebrate the first game at Memorial Stadium – the start of what would become a century’s worth of memories for students, alumni, fans and families all across our state. Now our fans have an opportunity to come together again to ensure that we can make memories for another century. After 100 years, the reality is our stadium needs significant modernization.”

The target date for completion will be July 2026, and the current Memorial Stadium has been there for a century, so it is about time for some upgrades.