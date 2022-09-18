Urban Meyer to Nebraska football cries gets doused in cold water

The Nebraska football fanbase made some serious noise on Saturday night during their game against the Oklahoma Sooners. While they didn’t win against their opponents, they made their feelings known about a certain college football legend. The Cornhuskers fans chanted for Urban Meyer to come to the team amid their head coach hunt.

Well, it seems like for the time being, Urban Meyer won’t be a part of the Nebraska football program yet. A recent report seems to disprove the rumors that the former NFL head coach had contact with the Cornhuskers. The expectation is for Meyer to continue with FOX as a college football analyst. (via Pete Thamel)

Source: There’s been no contact between Nebraksa and Urban Meyer. He’s expected to remain at FOX and not pursue coaching opportunities. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 18, 2022

It was inevitable that Urban Meyer would pop up again in college football coaching searches as soon as the season started. His track record is envied by many aspiring coaches in the scene. The Nebraska football program will surely welcome him with open arms if he does decide to ditch FOX for this opportunity.

Still, there’s a lot of risk with hiring Urban Meyer as your new head coach. Any fan who followed the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL last season knows the rollercoaster ride that Meyer can bring your team. That surely has to factor in Nebraska football’s decision-making regarding the controversial head coach.

For now, though, the Cornhuskers are focusing on other important things, like winning games. In their first game after firing Scott Frost, Nebraska got completely clobbered by the sixth-ranked Oklahoma 49 – 14. If they don’t get their act together soon, they may find a lot of trouble finding their new coach.