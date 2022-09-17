The Urban Meyer move Nebraska football made in search for Scott Frost replacement

Nebraska football has reportedly reached out to Urban Meyer amid their head coach search, per CBS Sports. However, athletic director Trev Alberts cautioned against believing every name tied to Nebraska’s coaching search is a legitimate option for the position.

“You’re gonna hear about a lot of names. That’s good,” Alberts said. “That means we’re going to talk to a lot of people because we’re going to clearly define what our values are, and we’re not going to hire coaches who don’t believe in what we believe in.”

Urban Meyer is a controversial figure. He began last season as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. But his tenure came to an end after multiple reports linked Meyer to questionable behavior.

Nevertheless, Nebraska football fans seem to want the team to hire Urban Meyer. The Athletic shared a video of fans chanting, “We want Urban!”

Urban Meyer would make sense from a football perspective. He has a successful college reputation. But his controversial past might force Nebraska football to think twice about bringing him in. And as Alberts alluded to, Meyer may not even be a real candidate for the Nebraska football coaching position.

A recent report linked Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to the job. Rhule is on the hot seat in Carolina and would be a quality coaching fit if he and the Panthers end up parting ways.

But it is clear that Nebraska football fans want the team to hire Urban Meyer. We will continue to monitor updates on this situation.