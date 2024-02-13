Jordy Bahl had a 44-2 career record and a 0.90 ERA last season with the Sooners.

The Nebraska softball team has encountered a significant setback at the outset of the 2024 season with the loss of star pitcher Jordy Bahl to a knee injury. Bahl, who made a dramatic switch from Oklahoma to Nebraska, making headlines and raising expectations for the Cornhuskers, suffered a torn ACL during the season's opener in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This unfortunate incident occurred early in a game on Thursday against an unspecified opponent, sidelining her for the entire season.

Bahl's injury is not just a blow to her but to the entire Nebraska softball community, which had high hopes for the upcoming season, especially given her exceptional record and the leadership she brought to the team. Prior to her injury, Bahl boasted an impressive 44-2 career record and a 0.90 ERA last season with Oklahoma, highlighting her as a formidable force on the mound.

Head coach Rhonda Revelle expressed her disappointment at the news, but showed confidence in Bahl's recovery and the team's ability to remain competitive.

“Obviously, we are all disappointed to hear the news of Jordy's (Bahl) season-ending knee injury,” Revelle said in a statement, per WOWT 6. “We are grateful that Jordy is in excellent care with our medical team and are confident in a full recovery … The 2024 season is young, and we are a veteran team with strong leadership that is coming off back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances. We all remain committed to playing an exciting and competitive brand of softball. We look forward to seeing Husker Nation at Bowlin Stadium this season.”

Bahl shared on social media that she is “not going anywhere. See you in 2025,” seemingly indicating that she will apply for a medical hardship for the 2024 season, which would leave her with two more seasons of eligibility for 2025 and 2026.