Another week, another Big Ten matchup on Friday night. It's time to continue our college football odds series with a Nebraska-Illinois prediction and pick.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers enter this game with a record of (2-3). They are fresh off a game that they would like to forget about as they got their butts kicked by No. 2 Michigan 45-7. Nebraska didn't even score their first point until four minutes left in the game already down 45-0. If the Cornhuskers want to turn things around, then it starts Friday night as they take on a disappointing Illinois squad who are also coming off a miserable loss.

The Illinois Fighting Illi are (2-3) on the campaign after falling to Purdue 44-19. They played well during the first half and kept the game close, however, the second half was a different story. They went from down three to down 24 in a hurry as the Boilermakers dominated the run game. Illinois has a shot to go on a run with a favorable schedule ahead, so they need this win to get back to .500 where they can try and earn a bowl game bid by the end of the season.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread

In the three losses this season, Nebraska scored 14 or fewer points. In their two wins, they scored 28+. It's key that the offense tells the full story about this team. They must score points if they want to win. They have the defense to keep games close, yet, the offense can't figure it out. Illinois has allowed an average of 419 yards per game so the Cornhuskers have an opportunity to finally get the offense going. Heinrich Haarberg only has 477 passing yards on the season. We all know he's a runner, however, if they don't utilize the pass this week they will struggle.

Nebraska enters the game with one of the best defensive rush units in the Big Ten. They allow just 86.8 rushing yards per game and then 238.8 passing yards per game. If it wasn't for Shedeur Sanders throwing just under 400 against them in Week 2, then you would see that the Cornhuskers have a respectable defense. Illinois' offense has struggled this season. With that said, the Cornhuskers have a chance to keep this a close game. Luke Altmyer has thrown seven interceptions this season already.

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread

Altmeyer did well last week by not throwing an interception. If he can continue to go mistake-free and connect with his receivers then they will be in good shape. He's got three wideouts with 10+ receptions on the season and Isaiah Williams continues to prove he's one of the best in the conference with 30 receptions for 446 yards. He's yet to score, and Friday night can be a good chance for him to get in the endzone for the first time. Pat Bryant is the only one of the three who have scored and he's done it three times. It's time to let loose on the pass game so that they can cover this spread at home.

The defense is an issue for Illinois. They allow 419 yards and 179.6 on the ground. Nebraska really only runs the ball so if they don't stop it then they are in for a long game. However, if Illinois can figure out how to shut down the run, then that will benefit them a ton as Haarberg isn't known for his arm.

Final Nebraska-Illinois Prediction & Pick

I expect this to be a close game to close out Friday night's slate. The two wins Illinois have has a combined score of eight points. They are also (0-5) against the spread this season. Nebraska is known for their run game against a bad rush defense, so take them to cover this spread whether they end up winning or not. I also love the under in this matchup.

Final Nebraska-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Nebraska +3.5 (-115); Under 43.5 (-120)