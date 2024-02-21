It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Nebraska vs. Indiana prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Indiana Hoosiers get a chance to return the favor on Wednesday night when the Nebraska Cornhuskers visit Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for these teams' second matchup. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Nebraska-Indiana prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Nebraska broke a seven-game losing streak for Indiana when they won by 16 in the first meeting. The Hoosiers had dominated the Cornhuskers since 2019, but Nebraska were recognized as favorites for the first time since a February 20th, 2018 matchup. Nebraska blew out Penn State and Michigan at home last week but will be in for a tougher test on the road in Indiana. It isn't easy to enter the state of Basketball and steal a win.

Indiana is going through a down year, losing three of their last five games and seven of their last ten. They've been slowly falling down the Big Ten standings and must take advantage of their remaining home games to earn some victories. It won't be easy for Indiana to beat the Cornhuskers, but they can take solace that they beat Nebraska in seven consecutive games before their matchup a month ago.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Nebraska-Indiana Odds

Nebraska: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -113

Indiana: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 145.5 (-120)

Under: 145.5 (-102)

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Indiana

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska took care of the Hoosiers at home this season, winning 86-70 as 4.5-point underdogs in the first game of 2024. The Cornhuskers are having a better season, sitting sixth in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers haven't been playing well in the middle of their conference schedule, winning two games over their last eight. Their against-the-spread record is better, but it's still on the losing side, as it is 3-4-1. The Cornhuskers covered four of their past five games and six of their past eight. They may be just 5-5 over their last ten and sitting in sixth in the conference, but they've been keeping games close.

Nebraska's defense has been showing out recently, allowing just 108 points over their last two games. Their defense is one of the best in the nation at limiting efficiency, allowing opponents to shoot 39.9% from the field, which is 19th-best in the country. The issue for Nebraska is that they are one of the worst rebounding teams, so they still allow more points per game than defenses that are traditionally that good.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cornhuskers have an elite home-court advantage, boasting a 16-1 record this season. However, their game changes on the road, owning just a 1-7 record. Indiana is 10-4 at home but has lost three of their last four at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and holds an identical against-the-spread record.

Nebraska's defense isn't as effective on the road, allowing eight more points per game than their overall mark. Their offense also takes a hit, scoring seven fewer points per game. This is a 15-point swing from overall marks to on the road, which means Indiana can take advantage and succeed in this game. Nebraska took a 16-point win at home against Indiana on January 3rd, so switching to Skjodt Assembly Hall could mean the difference.

Final Nebraska-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Nebraska is a difficult team to trust on the road. They score seven fewer points and allow eight more per game when playing away from home. Indiana hasn't been looking good lately, and the public will be backing Nebraska as they remember the beating the Hoosiers took on January 3rd. Take Indiana to break a two-game home losing streak and get some payback on the Cornhuskers.

Final Nebraska-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana +1.5 (-120)