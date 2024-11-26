ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Nebraska continues its season in Week 14 when they take on Iowa. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Nebraska-Iowa prediction and pick.

In the highly anticipated Week 14 matchup, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-5) face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4) in a clash that could have significant implications for bowl eligibility and postseason positioning. Nebraska is coming off a crucial victory, but their inconsistency remains a concern against a stout Iowa defense known for its ability to stifle opponents. The Hawkeyes, despite some struggles this season, have shown resilience and will look to leverage their home-field advantage. Expect a tightly contested game, with both teams aiming to secure bragging rights in this rivalry known as the Hero's Game.

Here are the Nebraska-Iowa College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Nebraska-Iowa Odds

Nebraska: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Iowa: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 39.5 (-114)

Under: 39.5 (-106)

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Iowa

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 6-4-1

Over/Under: 4-7

Head-to-Head: 2-8 ML / 5-5 ATS / 7-3 O/U

Nebraska is looking to keep the momentum going and upset Iowa in Week 14. The Cornhuskers have shown resilience this season, boasting a balanced offensive attack that can exploit Iowa's defensive vulnerabilities. Nebraska's quarterback Dylan Raiola has been effective in spreading the ball, which could be crucial against an Iowa defense that has allowed 196.7 passing yards in recent games. Additionally, Nebraska's defense has been stout, particularly against the run which is 21st in the nation allowing just 110.9 rushing yards per game, which is essential given Iowa's reliance on their ground game led by standout running back Kaleb Johnson.

Moreover, Nebraska's recent performances suggest they are peaking at the right time. They have a history of playing well in high-stakes games, as evidenced by their competitive outings in previous matchups against Iowa. The Cornhuskers' ability to adapt and make in-game adjustments will be vital in countering Iowa's strategic plays. With a strong motivation to secure a bowl game and end the season on a high note, Nebraska is likely to capitalize on any mistakes made by Iowa. This determination, coupled with their tactical prowess, gives Nebraska a significant edge in this rivalry game.

Why Iowa Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 6-5

Over/Under: 9-2

Head-to-Head: 8-2 ML / 5-5 ATS / 7-3 O/U

Iowa is set to triumph over Nebraska in their Week 14 matchup, leveraging a combination of home-field advantage and a formidable defense. The Hawkeyes have a strong track record at Kinnick Stadium, having won three of the last four meetings against Nebraska in Iowa. This season, Iowa's defense has been particularly effective, ranking first in the Big Ten with 311.8 yards allowed per game. Their ability to limit opposing offenses will be crucial against a Nebraska team that has struggled to maintain offensive consistency. Moreover, Iowa's recent performances in November have been impressive, winning 20 of their last 23 games in this month since 2019.

Offensively, Iowa's success hinges on the performance of junior running back Kaleb Johnson, who has been a standout player this season. Johnson has scored at least one rushing touchdown in every game, setting a program record. His ability to break through defenses will be vital against Nebraska's front line. Additionally, Iowa's strategic use of time management and minimizing turnovers will likely frustrate Nebraska's attempts to gain momentum. With the Hawkeyes' proven ability to win close games having secured victories by narrow margins in recent encounters, their disciplined approach and tactical execution should see them secure another win over Nebraska in this storied rivalry.

Final Nebraska-Iowa Predictions & Pick

In the upcoming Week 14 matchup, Iowa is favored by 5.5 points against Nebraska, and several factors suggest they might cover the spread. Iowa's defense has been a cornerstone of their success, consistently limiting opponents' scoring opportunities, which is crucial against a Nebraska team that has struggled offensively in recent games. Additionally, playing at home in Kinnick Stadium provides Iowa with a significant advantage, as they have a strong track record in November games and a supportive fan base ready to “Black Out” the stadium.

Iowa's offensive strategy will likely focus on their standout running back, Kaleb Johnson, who has been pivotal in their victories this season. When Johnson rushes for over 100 yards, Iowa is 7-1, highlighting his importance to their game plan. While Nebraska's defense can be formidable, Iowa's ability to control the clock and minimize mistakes could be decisive. The Hawkeyes have historically performed well in close games against Nebraska, winning eight of the last nine matchups. With these factors in play, Iowa is well-positioned to win and cover the spread against Nebraska.

Final Nebraska-Iowa Predictions & Pick: Iowa -5.5 (-110), Over 39.5 (-114)