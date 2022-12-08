By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

After being fired from the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule landed on his feet by being named the new head coach of Nebraska football. Rhule recently brought in a new defensive coordinator as he looks to build the Cornhuskers into a competitive program.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Nebraska has hired Tony White, Syracuse’s former defensive coordinator to fill the same role with the Huskers. Thamel points out that it is a three-year deal and that White chose Rhule and Nebraska over numerous other offers.

White began his college coaching career as a graduate assistant with UCLA in 2007. He spent 2009-2017 as San Diego State’s cornerback coach before landing his first defensive coordinator position in 2019 with Arizona State. White had been Syracuse’s defensive coordinator since 2020.

Thamel notes that White is expected to bring a 3-3-5 style defense to Nebraska. It’s a defense he reportedly learned during his time at San Diego State and a defensive scheme that appealed to Rhule.

As for his work as a defensive coordinator, White has helped revolutionize the Orange’s defense. Thamel reported that in the year before White was hired, Syracuse ranked 115th nationally in total defense. By 2021, the Orange finished the year with the 19th best defense in the country.

This past season, Syracuse finished 29th in total defense, allowing 338.1 yards per game. Nebraska ranked 100th, allowing 414.4 yards per game.

White actually played linebacker for UCLA in 2021 where Matt Rhule was the team’s linebacker coach. Now, the pair will team up on the sidelines, looking to help bring Nebraska football back into prominence.