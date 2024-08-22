Need For Speed Unbound (NFS) Volume 8 is all about cops vs. racers, with the return of the Hot Pursuit mode, new rides, and much more. Volume 8 also re-introduces Pursuit tech in a brand-new way for players to experience. Additionally, this opens the door to new Cop Progressions, which let you upgrade your Pursuit tech the more you play. Without further ado, let’s take a look at Need For Speed Unbound Volume 8.

Need For Speed Unbound Volume 8 – Everything You Need To Know

Inspired by NFS Hot Pursuit, Need For Speed Unbound Volume 8 brings back the 4v4 Hot Pursuit Mode. This mode is essentially a race between both cop and racer, with new Pursuit Tech and progression for the former. But before we get to that, Volume 8 also adds some sweet new rides like the Porsche 959 S ’87 and Lotus Evija ’23.

What is Hot Pursuit Mode in NFS Unbound Volume 8?

Hot Pursuit is a race where you swap between cop and racer between rounds. As a racer, you need to finish the course. If you’re a cop, you need to use everything at your disposal to stop the racers. Whether you use support from AI units or your Pursuit Tech, there are many ways to make a racer’s life miserable on the streets.

Pursuit Tech has been re-introduced in Hot Pursuit mode. This includes deployable Spike Strips, EMPs, and ESF battering ram. Regardless of which tool you use, there are plenty of ways to create exciting moments in Hot Pursuit.

Furthermore, Cop cars have a unique progression system within the mode. You start with a standard ride, but you can unlock more, along with new Pursuit Tech Gadgets. Additionally, players can unlock up to nine unique cop customs to drive around in.

Need For Speed Unbound Volume 8 Speed Pass & Speed Pass Premium

A new Need For Speed Unbound Volume also means new rewards for both Speed Pass and Speed Pass Premium members. We listed some below:

NFS Unbound Volume 8 Speed Pass (45 total tiers): CAR: Lotus Evija ‘23 BODYKITS: Lotus Evija ‘23 CUSTOM: Lotus Evija ‘23 – Criterion Edition CHARACTER SKINS FOR MP: Lyric, Eléonore, Rüdiger COSMETICS: New Projections and Rims

NFS Unbound Volume 8 Speed Pass Premium (30 total tiers) : CAR: Porsche 959 S ‘87 BODYKITS: Porsche 959 S ‘87 CUSTOM: Porsche 959 S ’87 – Cop Edition CUSTOM: Porsche 959 S ’87 – Undercover Cop Edition CUSTOM: Porsche 959 S ’87 – Speedhunters Police Dept. Edition CUSTOM: Lotus Evija ‘23 – Speedhunters Edition CUSTOM: Ford Crown Victoria ‘08 – Undercover Cop Edition NFS LEGENDS CUSTOM: Porsche 959 S ’87 – SCPD Edition NFS LEGENDS CUSTOM: Cross’s Custom RPD Chevrolet Corvette Z06 ‘13 COSMETICS: Cop Customization – Light Bars, Bull Bars and Message Boards CHARACTER SKIN FOR MP: Yaz SIGNATURE STYLE VFX: “Protect + Swerve” LED Trails, Orange Light Wall Trails, and more And more, 30 Total Tiers to Unlock

Overall, that includes everything new with Need For Speed Volume 8 – Cops vs. Racers. We hope you enjoy everything new the latest season has to offer, especially if you’re a fan of Hot Pursuit.

