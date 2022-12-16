By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The San Francisco 49ers clinched their playoff berth after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 21-13, on Thursday night. That loss may be damaging to the Seahawks’ playoff chances, as they stand on the outside looking in at the moment, and Pete Carroll knows it.

He knows that every play matters from here on out, which is why he’s urging DK Metcalf to channel his emotions in a more positive manner.

After the game, Pete Carroll told reporters that Metcalf, the 25-year old wide receiver, must learn how not to allow his emotions to get the best of him. Per Gregg Bell, Carroll said that Metcalf “must be better” with controlling his emotions after plays. However, the Seahawks coach hopes that, as Metcalf learns to do just that, it won’t come at the expense of the invaluable edge he plays with on the field.

Pete Carroll acknowledges DK Metcalf “needs to be better” controlling his emotions after plays, after another unsportsmanlike penalty tonight. But the Seahawks coach emphasizes he loves Metcalf’s mentality, doesn’t want him to change playing on that “edge.” Loves his intensity. pic.twitter.com/CsZdK9rJW7 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 16, 2022

In the second quarter, it appeared as if the 49ers defense had gotten into DK Metcalf’s head. The physicality of their defense may have annoyed Metcalf enough that the Seahawks wideout found himself in yet another heated confrontation, as he even urged 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw to square up to him. That led to a taunting violation, causing Metcalf to incur yet another unsportsmanlike penalty.

Over the past few games, Metcalf had acted on his emotions more often than not. Not too long ago, Metcalf headbutted Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and he also got into a heated argument with an official against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pete Carroll and the Seahawks’ playoff hopes aren’t slammed shut yet. However, they will need to be at their best in the coming games to try and rescue their season from the brink of elimination. They will have that opportunity when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on the eve of Christmas.