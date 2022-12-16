By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Somehow, the San Francisco 49ers have won the NFC West division. Not that they were not the favorites to win the division in the weeks leading up to Week 15, but for them to sustain their form even when playing games with a third-string rookie quarterback while going up against legitimate playoff contenders, says a lot about how dangerous the Niners remain.

The 49ers shut the door on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West with a decisive 21-13 victory on the road to kick off Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season Thursday night. Brock Purdy, a rookie who was the last player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, outplayed Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith less than a week after edging a signal-caller who goes by the name of Tom Brady. With confidence growing for Purdy and the 49ers still stacked with healthy elite weapons on offense, it could only get better going forward for San Francisco, which extended its win streak to seven games following their takedown of the Seahawks.

Against Seattle, Purdy started the game like a house on fire, completing all of his first nine attempts in the contest and finishing with 217 passing yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 26 completions. Purdy was sacked just once and went pick-less the entire contest. Running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle made life a whole lot easier for Purdy, as both veterans came up with huge performances. McCaffrey racked up 108 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Kittle led the 49ers with 93 receiving yards and also caught both of Purdy’s touchdown finds.

Purdy has passed for four touchdowns with zero interceptions in his last two starts. In Week 14’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, he went 16 of 21 for 185 yards passing and two touchdowns, with zero interceptions and zero sacks taken.

It will take a tremendous effort for a team to beat the 49ers, given the way San Francisco is playing. This team is missing key pieces, with Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel both sidelined with injuries, but the 49ers are playing like the best a team like Seattle could this season.