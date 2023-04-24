It might not be quite as impressive as the throngs of celebrities sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks’ playoff games over the weekend, but the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia boxing match on Saturday night did have some notable stars of its own sitting ringside at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Twitter was particularly excited about musicians Nelly and Ashanti sitting together, since the two were once an item and may just be dating again judging by the pics and videos snapped of the two.

Nelly & Ashanti at Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia fight pic.twitter.com/OXxaEDUIMO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 23, 2023

Later, another video emerged of Nelly taking hold of Ashanti’s hand as they left the main floor.

Awwwww we love to see it! Nelly and Ashanti are breaking the internet Chile after being spotted together last night at the

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas! Cousins, are y’all here for it? ( 🎥: @Jungletography | @theneighborhoodtalk ) pic.twitter.com/iIsDtizPGv — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) April 23, 2023

And if that’s not enough romance for you at a sporting event where two men try to bludgeon each other, there’s more! Nelly and Ashanti were afterward spotted in the tunnel (of love?), with their entourages and then seemed to be heading off in the same direction.

Ashanti & Nelly spotted holding hands after the Gervonta Davis fight 👀✨💕🎉 pic.twitter.com/R2USlITsxU — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) April 23, 2023

News that Nelly and Ashanti dated in the past only became public knowledge fairly recently, according to TMZ. The site attributes the revelation of their past relationship to DJ Irv Gotti, who’s famously had beef with Ashanti in the past.

The dating history for Nelly and Ashanti goes back to the 2000s, before Twitter was even a source for relationship news! Hopefully for their many fans they can make it work in this new age of social media and don’t take their relationship “off the grid”.