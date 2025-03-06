UFC 300 was arguably the biggest UFC event and the greatest fight card in the history of the promotion. There was a lot of speculation on who would headline the fight, and some were surprised when it was announced that Alex Pereira would be the champion fighting in the main event.

Pereira ended up being more than worthy of holding that honor, and he delivered with a memorable performance in the centennial event that catapulted his stardom to new heights. The fighter has only since furthered his legacy, and he is now on the way to becoming one of the greatest UFC fighters ever.

Now, the fighter from Brazil is arguably the biggest star who is active in the UFC, and his next bout is right around the corner. In this article, we are going to take a closer look at Alex Pereira's net worth, which, as it stands, is around $3 million.

Alex Pereira's net worth in 2025 (estimate): $3 million

Alex Pereira is currently the Light Heavyweight Champion of the UFC, and in 2025, his net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. However, sources slightly vary in what his net worth truly is. Mmasalaries.com states that it is $2 million, and sportskeeda.com claims that he is worth $3 million. Some sources even claim he is worth as much as $5 million.

The majority of Pereira's net worth does come from his time in the octagon, and it is a truly special thing that the fighter nicknamed Poatan is now a millionaire, considering where he was at one point in his life.

Pereira is from Brazil, and he didn't even pass middle school. He spent time as a bricklayer's assistant and as an employee in a tire shop. At one point in his life, Pereira was even an alcoholic. The fight game turned around Pereira's life, though, and he is now one of only nine fighters to be a two-division champion in the UFC's history.

Pereira has 10 UFC fights to his name, but he had a long and successful career kickboxing as well. Pereira's last six fights have been the ones that have paid him the most handsomely. He reportedly made $1.24 million at UFC 287 with a base salary of $500,000 and $700,000 in pay-per-view shares. It is believed that he made $1.1 million at UFC 291 after beating Jan Blachowicz, and after that, he made $1.1 million when he became the Light Heavyweight Champion of Jiri Prochazka. Last year, Pereira headlined UFC 300 and made up to $2.85 million before his UFC 303 fight where his purse was around $3.3 million between his salary and bonuses. In a Fight of the Night performance at UFC 307, Pereira brought hoe over $2.7 million.

Additionally, Pereira has made a decent amount of money through endorsement deals. He doesn't speak English, which can make it hard for some companies to market him, but Pereira is a fan favorite and one of the most beloved fighters in the sport, meaning he has a cult following of sorts in MMA. Pereira has endorsement deals with OWNIC and AthletiCBD.

Alex Pereira's early career

To help with his alcohol addiction, Pereira first started kickboxing in 2009. His career really picked up steam in 2014 when he won Glory 14. In kickboxing, Pereira went on to become the Glory Middleweight and Glory Light Heavyweight Champion, becoming the first fighter in the promotion's history to simultaneously hold belts from two different weight classes.

He also famously collected two kickboxing wins over Israel Adesanya. The two formed a memorable rivalry that is still alive to this day. Adesanya went on to become a UFC champion and famously called Pereira out for being a nobody who would tell people at bars that he once beat him.

“He watches all my fights, and every time I fight, like clockwork, he'll try and put something out like I beat this guy,” Adesanya said. “But I've never ever watched any of his fights, ever, so at the end of the day no one knows who the f**k he is and he is going to be that guy when I'm world champion, and I'm a legend, he's going to be at some pub talking some s**t about I beat that guy.”

Alex Pereira's UFC career

The interview with Sporting News Australia reportedly motivated Pereira to pursue MMA and come for Adesyana, who was already a UFC star by this point. Pereira signed with the UFC in September of 2021, and he made his debut with the company at UFC 268, where he knocked out Andreas Michailidis. Pereira's Performance of the Night immediately put him into the spotlight, and he next took on a bigger name in Bruno Silva. Again, Pereira collected a win.

Pereira then took on Sean Strickland, a future UFC champion and one of the biggest stars in the company. His first-round knockout against one of the best defensive fighters in the sport proved that he was the real deal and earned him a fight against his biggest rival.

Pereira took on Adesanya for the middleweight championship at UFC 281. The fight was highly anticipated because of the two's history together, and Pereira capitalized. He became the champion and handed Adesanya only his second loss in the UFC. Pereira did lose the rematch at UFC 287, but he became a star and established one of the greatest rivalries in the sport.

After losing to Adesanya, Pereira moved up to Light Heavyweight. He beat former champion Jan Blachowicz before getting another title shot for the vacant light heavyweight belt. At UFC 295, Pereira beat Jiri Prochazka and became only the ninth UFC fighter to become champion in two different divisions.

Pereira became a double champion quicker than any fighter before him, and he did it largely because of his kickboxing experience. Pereira is widely regarded as the best leg kicker in the UFC. He deals a lot of damage on opponents' legs and then capitalizes when their mobility is weakened. He is also a master of the left hook, and he holds tons of knockout power. After the victory over Prochazka, he called out his longtime rival (via mmafighting.com). The trilogy fight with Adesanya is on hold for now, though.

UFC 300 was set to be historic, and Pereira headlined the event against Jamahal Hill. Hill was the former Light Heavyweight champion, but he vacated his belt because of an achilles injury. Pereira once again put on a beautiful display. His iconic knockout over Hill illustrated how much power he has in his hands.

Poatan recently had a rematch bout against Jiri Prochazka. Before finishing Prochazka with a number of gnarly elbows in their first go at things, the two's fight together was relatively close, but Pereira proved he is the superior fighter at . The two UFC 303 when he got another knockout.

The two took the fight on short notice, and Pereira's constant activity and willingness to be a company man has only made him a bigger star.

Pereira's label as a company man is continuing, as he quickly took another fight. Next up was Khalil Rountree at UFC 307. The fight was between two guys who like to stay on the feet and bang, and they did just that in a bloody battle. Again, though, Pereira came out on top. Now he is set to take on his biggest challenge yet: Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Pereira started his UFC career late, as he is already 37 years old. He has done so much in so little time, though, that he has already established himself as a legend. He can further cement his legacy by getting his fourth successful title defense at UFC 313.