UFC 300 is set up to be arguably the biggest UFC pay-per-view event in the history of mixed martial arts. Dana White, the CEO and president of the UFC, hyped the anniversary event up to be more anticipated with a more stacked fight card than ever before. Fans have long been awaiting the monumental event, and while some fans questioned who will be headlining and co-main eventing the fights, there is no denying that UFC 300 is going to be one of the biggest events in combat sports history.
UFC 300 has an insanely stacked fight card filled with title bouts, former champions, entertaining fighters, up-and-coming prospects, and massive debuts. It will surely be one of the top selling and biggest UFC pay-per-view events ever, as were the UFC centennial event predecessors, UFC 100 and UFC 200.
Anniversary fight cards aren't the only massive hits in the UFC, though, but there is a chance that UFC 300 will compete with the biggest UFC pay-per-view events ever. In preparation for the massive day, we decided to rank the 15 biggest UFC PPVs ever. Anticipation of the main event and the entire fight card, pay-per-view sales, and impact on the sport after it was all said and done were all taken into account when making this list.
15. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3
Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the history of UFC, and it isn't close. For that reason, you will notice a common theme in this list that a lot of the biggest UFC events ever featured the Irishman. One of the biggest pay-per-view events ever featuring McGregor was UFC 264, which wrapped up the McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy.
UFC 264 was so highly anticipated that it did the second most pay-per-view buys (1.8 million) in the history of the company. In his rise to stardom, McGregor beat Poirier at UFC 178 in dominant fashion with a first-round knockout. By 2021, though, Poirier had grown into one of the biggest stars in the UFC and already had the title of being an interim champion.
The two faced off at UFC 257, where Poirier got his revenge with a second-round knockout. That set up McGregor's only trilogy fight and the biggest trilogy fight in company history less than six months later. The event doesn't rank higher than 15th, though, because the fight didn't end how fans would have hoped. Poirier and McGregor are two of the best strikers ever, and their trilogy bout was supposed to put a definitive stamp on their history. Instead, McGregor broke his leg and the fight was stopped in the first round.
Even with the disappointing finish in the main event, the overall card did not disappoint. Ilia Topuria and Dricus du Plessis fought in the prelims and have now become UFC champions.
Another star that has since become champion, Sean O'Malley, put on a striking masterclass against Kris Moutinho, which catapulted the bantamweight fighter into popularity levels we haven't seen since McGregor. Tai Tuivasa executed one of the most notorious knockouts in recent memory on former NFL player Greg Hardy, and Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson went the distance.
Poirier and McGregor's fight didn't go as planned, but this is still one of the biggest pay-per-view events ever, considering it made $120 million, and the fight also served as somewhat of a passing of the torch from McGregor to O'Malley to become the biggest name in the company.
14. UFC 189: Mendes vs. McGregor
McGregor soared through the ranks in the UFC and had the makings of a star from his very first fight. It was his first title fight that truly made him a megastar, though. That came at UFC 189, where McGregor won the interim featherweight title over Chad Mendes. It was McGregor's first fight headlining a UFC PPV, and it set the precedent for McGregor doing that for the rest of his career.
13. UFC 31: Locked and Loaded
UFC 31 was significant in that it saw weight classes reformed to look more similar to what we know today. Lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight classes were all established at the weight limit they are now.
Not only was that an important chapter in the UFC, but the event itself was loaded with talent. Randy Couture beat Pedro Rizzo via unanimous decision, and Chuck Liddell started to emerge as one of the biggest stars in the company with a win over Kevin Randleman. Additionally, Matt Serra made his promotional debut and B.J. Penn made his professional debut.
Ultimately, UFC 31 was massive because it turned the page from old-school MMA to the UFC as we know it now. It was one of the most impactful events ever in making the UFC as big and successful as it is now.
13. UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
A lot of people consider Georges St-Pierre to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Meanwhile, Michael Bisping was one of the most important English athletes of all time. St-Pierre, after being retired for four years, returned to the octagon to take on the Middleweight Champion at UFC 217.
St-Pierre dethroned Bisping despite his long hiatus and the fact that he moved up a weight class, and he therefore became the fourth ever UFC double champion. The fight was also St-Pierre's last in the UFC, as he vacated the belt and retired soon there after.
UFC 217 wasn't just about Bisping vs. St-Pierre, though. There were three title fights at the event, and that is a big deal anytime that happens. T.J. Dillashaw won the bantamweight title and proved to be Cody Garbrandt's kryptonite. Garbrandt had looked unstoppable up to that point, but Dillashaw forever altered Garbrandt's trajectory in the company. Rose Namajunas also became the champion with a win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Three new champions were crowned at UFC 217, and it remains the only UFC event where that has ever happened.
11. UFC 193: Rousey vs. Holm
For a long time, it was believed women in the UFC would never work. Dana White even expressed himself that he didn't see there being a market for female cage fighters. That notion changed with the emergence of Ronda Rousey, the biggest female star in the history of the promotion and the women directly credited with popularizing women's MMA.
Rousey went on a terror early in early MMA days. She won her first 12 fights and became the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. Her domination came to an unexpected halt at UFC 193, where she was overwhelmed by and lost to Holly Holm. Prior to Holm's victory, women's MMA was all about Rousey. After her knockout, the sport further blossomed and became a much bigger industry.
Holm's victory is one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, and Holm effectively retired the then women's MMA G.O.A.T, as Rousey only fought (and lost) once more in the UFC.
10. UFC 200: Tate vs. Nunes
While Rousey vs. Holm was the biggest women's UFC fight ever, it was Miesha Tate and Amanda Nunes that headlined UFC 200. Nunes won the women's bantamweight belt at UFC 200, which set the fighter on a path to becoming the greatest women's UFC fighter ever.
UFC 200 was much more than just the Nunes victory, though. Like UFC 100 before it and UFC 300 after it, the company went all out for the event, including with a distinctive yellow canvas in the octagon. After almost a five-year hiatus, Brock Lesnar returned to the cage to take on Mark Hunt. Anderson Silva and Daniel Cormier even fought each other in a legend vs. legend match.
Other big names, including Jose Aldo, Frankie Edgar, Cain Velasquez, T.J. Dillashaw, and Jim Miller were all on the card as well, but the card was supposed to be even bigger than it was, which prevents it from ranking higher on this list. Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, as well as Cormier and Jon Jones, were both expected to have their rematch bouts, but those fights fell through. Even with the disappointments of those failed fights, UFC 200 more than lived up to expectations and directly influenced making UFC 300 as big as it is expected to be.
9. UFC 1: The Beginning
The card that started it all. UFC was far from a big thing during UFC 1 back in 1993, but it was the start of something special. The format was drastically different than it is now, as there were only eight fighters that competed in a one-night, three-round tournament, but it was obvious that there was something special about the sport. Legends like Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock competed in the event, with the former winning the tournament.
8. UFC 47: It's On!
While stars like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Georges St-Pierre have since become synonymous with the UFC, it was Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz that were the big names in the early-mid 2000s. The two had an iconic rivalry, but it took a while to get them into the octagon together.
It finally happened at UFC 47, where Liddell was considered the good guy, and Ortiz played heel. The Iceman came out victorious in one of the most anticipated fights ever, but it wasn't the only banger on the card. Additionally, Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler went toe-to-toe in a battle that saw Diaz end up victorious.
7. UFC 196: Diaz vs. McGregor
As much as the UFC is about in-octagon action, personality and ability on the microphone are extremely important to gaining popularity as well. You have to be able to make a brand for yourself as well as be able to hype up your skills and future fights. No one was better on the microphone than McGregor, and that is part of the reason he became such a star.
Diaz was the antithesis of this, as he couldn't care much less about the microphone and was all about fighting. That's not to say he didn't have some great moments on the microphone, though. Most famously, Diaz called out McGregor by saying “Conor McGregor, you're taking everything I worked for mother f****r.” That quote went down as one of the most memorable post-fight call-outs ever and directly led to the two eventually meeting up. Additionally, while Diaz was very different from McGregor, his don't care personality still captivated the nation.
While McGregor's trash-talking skills were impressive, he more than backed it up in the octagon. Prior to facing Diaz, McGregor was 7-0 in the UFC and had already become the featherweight champion in iconic fashion. The McGregor hype train was going full speed, and Diaz was the only one who could slow it down.
In a bout at 170 pounds and on short notice, Diaz handed the featherweight his first loss in the UFC. Diaz halted the McGregor train with a rear naked choke and exposed what would be the superstars biggest weakness. McGregor remained a superstar, but his loss shocked the world. Some justified it because he was fighting up two weight classes and took Diaz on short notice, but the fight proved that McGregor was beatable.
Additionally, UFC 196 was one of the most important cards ever for women's MMA. Holly Holm failed to defend her women's bantamweight belt (that she recently won over Ronda Rousey) against Miesha Tate, and Amanda Nunes got a win that would give her the next shot at that title, thus starting the path for one of the longest title reigns ever.
6. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2
Dustin Poirier fell victim to being in Conor McGregor's way during his iconic run to stardom, but The Diamond eventually became a star in his own right. Both fighters were elite when it came to striking, and McGregor was fresh off a win over Donald Cerrone.
The second fight between Poirier and McGregor went differently than the first fight. Poirier's boxing was on full display, and he walked away with a second-round knockout.
UFC 257 was also important in that it saw the UFC debut of Michael Chandler, the best Bellator fighter of all time. Chandler was a three-time Lightweight Champion with Bellator, and his aggressive style made him one of the biggest UFC signings ever. Now, Chandler is next in line to fight McGregor. The two coached against each other in the Ultimate Fighter, and the two are expected to square off this summer.
5. UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor
Every UFC fighter wants to become champion. Conor McGregor did that. Now, every UFC champion wants to become a double-champion, and that is because of McGregor. The Notorious One became the first UFC fighter to hold a belt in two different weight classes simultaneously after his win over Eddie Alvarez, which made him the Lightweight and Featherweight Champion of the world.
After his victory, McGregor delivered a fake apology that became the most iconic speech in the history of the UFC. The fight led to McGregor booking a $100 million boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, and it officially cemented McGregor's legacy as someone who transcended the sport.
Additionally, this was the first UFC event hosted in New York since 2007 because of MMA bans in the state. The event was already massive, but the venue made it even bigger, making it a massive success both on pay-per-view and in person. There were three total title fights on this fight card, a rarity in the UFC. Tyron Woodley and Joanna Jedrzejczyk both successfully defended their titles.
4. UFC 100: Lesnar vs. Mir 2
Brock Lesnar is perhaps better known for his time in the WWE, but the 265-pounder is one of the biggest star's in the history of the UFC as well. Lesnar became the UFC Heavyweight Champion by only his third fight in the promotion, but he actually lost his debut match against Frank Mir.
That set the stage for Lesnar's first title defense to be against Mir at the UFC's biggest event to that point, UFC 100. Lesnar got the win, and UFC 100 did 1.6 million PPV sales, the most ever to that point and the most ever for a non-Conor McGregor card. Georges St-Pierre also beat Thiago Alves in a Welterweight Championship bout, and Dan Henderson collected a win over Michael Bisping. Jon Jones even fought in the prelims, as did Jim Miller, who will have fought on the cards for UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300 once the latter officially happens.
3. UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor
At the time, the headliner for UFC 194 was arguably the most anticipated UFC fight of all time. Jose Aldo had seven successful titles defenses and held the featherweight title for over five years, but McGregor was the rising star in the company. Then, the torch was past after only 13 seconds.
McGregor's knockout punch ended Aldo's run mere moments into the first round. It is arguably the most memorable knockout in UFC history, and it proved that McGregor was legit. While the fight finished quickly, there was a lot more that went into UFC 194. McGregor and Aldo had previously gone on the biggest world tour in company history to promote the fight, and entire nations were behind their respective fighters.
The featherweight belt wasn't the only title we saw change hands at UFC 194. Luke Rockhold defeated Chris Weidman to become the Middleweight Champion. On top of that, big names including Yoel Romero, Max Holloway, and Urijah Faber all collected wins during the event.
Seconds can make all the difference in the UFC, and it only took 13 seconds for McGregor to perform one of the biggest moments in the history of combat sports.
2. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2
Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor was the biggest rematch in the history of MMA. Diaz handed McGregor his first loss in the UFC at UFC 196, and Notorious needed redemption. He got that in a split-decision battle against Diaz at UFC 202.
McGregor was one of the most skilled strikers ever in his prime, but Diaz had great stamina and could take a punch like no one else. It led to an amazing fight that exceeded all expectations. The 1.65 million pay-per-view buys UFC 202 did were the third most in UFC history.
We have yet to see the trilogy fight between these two, and neither has fought in the UFC in years. McGregor is expected to get back in the octagon this year, though, and Diaz will seemingly never turn down a fight. While they would both be out of their primes in a rubber match, a story concluding fight would draw tons of eyes.
1. UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor
The biggest fight in the history of MMA was at UFC 229 between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. The build up to this fight was something they make movies about. Nurmagomedov was the Lightweight Champion at the time and still undefeated in his MMA career.
Nurmagomedov won his title over Al Iaquinta at 223, and McGregor notoriously attacked a bus that held Nurmagomedov at the event. That set up the eventual championship bout between the two, and the pre-fight buildup included tons of trash-talking and created a genuine rivalry.
The two delivered in the octagon with a truly classic fight that lasted four rounds. Nurmagomedov ended things when McGregor submitted to a rear naked choke, but the chaos had yet to even ensue. After the fight, Nurmagomedov jumped over the cage and attacked McGregor's team, while McGregor was attacked by members of Nurmagomedov's team. It was the darkest moment in the history of the company, but surely one that will be remembered forever.
The background, fight itself, and aftermath were all the things of legend, and it led to 2.4 million PPV buys, the most in the history of the UFC and the third most in combat sports history; only trailing the boxing matches between Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather and McGregor vs. Mayweather.
Nurmagomedov proved he was the best fighter in the world and arguably the best fighter ever with the win, and McGregor's loss dimmed his stardom and marked the end of his run as top dog in the company.