Aljamain Sterling's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be in the region of $2 million. The former bantamweight champion, Sterling is one of the most polarizing figures in the UFC.

The champion squared off against “Suga” Sean O'Malley to defend his title at UFC 292 and got knocked out in stunning fashion. He responded to the loss by switching to the featherweight division and is off to a good start. Let's take a closer look at Sterling's net worth in 2024.

Aljamain Sterling's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $2 million

Back to Vegas! Thank you for the jump-camp, my Long Island fight team family ❤️

According to outlets like Sportskeeda, Sterling's net worth is around $2 million. A win over O'Malley would have been one of Sterling's most lucrative payouts, but he couldn't get the job done.

The majority of Sterling's income has come from the UFC and other MMA events. Sterling is one of the biggest names in the sport and had been dominating for some time before his loss to O'Malley.

Sterling is excellent when it comes to grappling. His style was expected to be difficult for O'Malley to handle, but that didn't come to fruition.

Before losing to O'Malley, Sterling had a knack for finding unique ways to win his fights. He recently won fights via disqualification and had two split-decision wins during his championship reign. Actually, Sterling is the first UFC champion to win a title via disqualification. Overall, he is now 24-4 in his career.

Aljamain Sterling's early days

Born July 31, 1989, the 35-year-old is originally from Uniondale, N.Y. Sterling thrives on the floor because of his wrestling background. He even has the nickname “The Funk Master” because of his unorthodox style. Sterling is of Jamaican descent.

Sterling wrestled at Morrisville State College before transferring to Cortland. He was a two-time Division III All-American with a record of 87-27.

The wrestler formed a relationship with UFC icon Jon Jones. He trained with Jones at The BombSquad in Ithica, New York. Sterling eventually started training at Serra-Longo Fight Team.

Sterling has also competed in the Cage Fury Fighting Championship. There, he was the bantamweight champion.

Aljamain Sterling's UFC career

Sterling made his UFC debut at UFC 170 against Cody Gibson. Sterling won the fight via unanimous decision.

At UFC Fight Night 88, Sterling suffered his first loss. Bryan Caraway got the best of Sterling, but it only made the young fighter stronger.

Sterling began to become a legit contender during the beginning of 2018. Since a 2017 loss to Marlon Moraes, Sterling won nine-straight fights.

The Jamaican-American won the bantamweight title at UFC 259 when Petr Yan was disqualified because of an illegal knee. He became the first UFC fighter to be crowned champion due to a disqualification.

Sterling became the winningest Bantamweight champion ever. He also had the most consecutive wins and consecutive title defenses in Bantamweight history.

In April 2021, Sterling had to undergo a serious surgery to replace two discs in his neck with artificial ones. Sterling canceled a rematch with Yan in October 2021 due to lingering issues with his neck. They finally fought in April 2022, which Sterling won by a split decision.

He ranked No. 6 on the UFC pound-for-pound rankings list ahead of the O'Malley fight.

Sterling was hoping to continue his victorious ways against O'Malley, but he was knocked out in stunning fashion in the second round. Even before the loss, Sterling was preparing to move up to featherweight after the O'Malley fight. He defeated Calvin Kattar in April 2024 in his first featherweight bout by unanimous decision.

The schedule for UFC 307 on Oct. 5 includes Sterling fighting Movsar Evloev in the featherweight division.

While UFC 292 was a big setback for Sterling, he's still a great fighter who should continue to make noise in the future. Were you at all surprised by Aljamain Sterling's net worth in 2024?