Brendan Fraser's net worth in 2025 is $20 million. Fraser is a Canadian-American actor who has been enjoying a rebirth of his career in the past few years. The former superstar actor, known for a couple of great roles in the '90s, was on the decline during much of the last two decades due to some personal issues.

However, his last few roles were critically acclaimed, with his performance in The Whale earning an Oscar for Best Actor. Fraser is now back and stronger than ever, and social media has propelled the actor to new heights. To really understand how much Fraser has come back, let's look at his financial outlook. Here is Brendan Fraser's net worth in 2025.

What is Brendan Fraser's net worth in 2025?: $20 million (estimate)

As reported by various sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, Brendan Fraser's net worth in 2025 is around $20 million. This is mostly due to his movies in the '90s that made him famous, as his last few movies were fairly modest in terms of box office and production cost.

Still, it is a very good outlook for the resurgent actor. His comeback story, partly fueled by an outpouring of support from social media, is one for the ages. Before we get to the comeback, let's start with the early life of Brendan Fraser.

Brendan Fraser was born in Indianapolis, Ind., on Dec. 3, 1968. After high school, Fraser went to a private boarding school in Canada, and while on a trip to the UK, he had a role in a small local theater, igniting his love for acting.

Upon coming back to North America, he enrolled at Cornish College of the Arts, which he finished. Then he wanted to pursue a Master's degree but went to Hollywood instead.

Brendan Fraser's early acting career

In Hollywood, Brendan Fraser went through quite a few years of smaller roles and generally poor films before he had major success. His first starring role, Encino Man, was a box-office success with $40 million in receipts against a $7 million budget, but it was only five years later that Fraser starred in a truly successful movie.

In 1997, he starred in George of the Jungle, which was a smash hit. It was the first defining role for Fraser, who quickly followed up with Bedazzled, and then his most successful role, playing Rick O'Connell in The Mummy.

The Mummy and its sequel are by far the most successful movies that Fraser has ever made, together with the third installment that was released in 2008. This was by far the most fruitful part of Fraser's career.

Brendan Fraser's incident with Philip Berk

Unfortunately, Fraser's career fell off for a bit because of some personal traumas, including a divorce, the death of his mother, and some health issues. But perhaps most notably, Fraser claimed that Philip Berk, a high-profile president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had sexually assaulted him in 2003.

Fraser believes he may have been blacklisted in Hollywood because of this allegation and the aftermath, which helped cause a period of depression. Berk disputed Fraser's claims, but he admitted in a 2014 memoir that he “pinched Fraser's ass ‘in jest,'” according to People. Also, an HFPA investigation ultimately concluded there was inappropriate touching, according to Variety.

Brendan Fraser's career resurgence

However, Fraser recently made two incredible movies that put him back on track. Brendan Fraser first starred in No Sudden Move, made in 2021, and followed it up with The Whale, just one year after that.

Both were critically acclaimed, incredible movies that brought Fraser some high-profile award nominations and a Best Actor win at the Oscars. Fraser did skip the 2023 Golden Globes because of the Berk incident.

Still, Fraser's Best Actor win cemented a comeback for the ages, and social media fueled it, at least partly. Even to this day, Fraser is somewhat of an internet darling, as many users wondered what happened to the actor that made some incredible movies when they were growing up.

Fraser also performed in Killers of the Flower Moon. The Martin Scorsese film received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, and Scorsese praised Fraser's performance as lawyer W.S. Hamilton. He also had recurring roles in the TV series Doom Patrol.

Fraser's upcoming roles are in the movies Batgirl, Rental Family, and Pressure, in which Fraser will play Dwight D. Eisenhower. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Brendan Fraser's net worth in 2025?

Editor's Note: The original story mistakenly included some false statements about Mr. Fraser and his family that have been removed. This includes a claim that Mr. Fraser declared bankruptcy because of alimony and child support payments, which did not happen, and that his son Griffin was “fairly sick” in the early 2000s. Griffin was actually diagnosed on the autism spectrum.

Furthermore, ClutchPoints has also removed statements about Fraser being “born into a family of wealth” and that he “had the privilege of being in a fairly well-off family.” ClutchPoints does not have insight into Mr. Fraser's upbringing, and it was a mistake to assume as such.

Finally, ClutchPoints has corrected the section about Mr. Fraser's allegation against Mr. Berk. The story initially claimed that the allegation was “neither proven or disproven,” but the HFPA investigation acknowledged that Mr. Berk “inappropriately touched” Mr. Fraser. This correction is reflected in the story with linked sources.

ClutchPoints seriously regrets these errors and apologizes to Mr. Fraser and his family. No ill will was meant toward Mr. Fraser and his family, and ClutchPoints will work to make sure these kinds of editorial oversights do not happen again.