Coco Jones’ net worth in 2025 is $7 million. Jones is a singer and actress that appeared in Bel-Air, Goodluck Charlie, Let It Shine, Vampires vs. the Bronx, and Grandma’s House. She is a Grammy and NAACP Image Awards winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Coco Jones’ net worth in 2025.

What is Coco Jones’ net worth in 2025?: $7 million (estimate)

Coco Jones’ net worth in 2025 is $7 million. This is according to numerous outlets such as CA Knowledge.

Coco Jones was born on Jan. 4, 1998, in Columbia, S.C. As early as 11 years old, Jones started her showbiz career as a singer.

In 2009, Jones competed on Radio Disney where she performed Real You. As part of Radio Disney’s programming, Jones was nominated for Best Music Video at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2013. She also won the Funniest Celebrity Take during the event.

Coco Jones' early acting career

While Jones started her career as a Disney singer, that didn't stop her from going into acting. Jones made her TV screen debut in the Disney Channel series So Random!, and then a year later, she made the character Roxie come to life in the TV movie Let It Shine.

She also appeared in the Disney series Good Luck Charlie, where Jones acted alongside Disney celebrities such as Bridgit Mendler, Bradley Steven Perry, and Jason Dolley.

In 2016, Jones made her big-screen debut by starring in the dramatic film called Grandma’s House. According to IMDB, the film got a rating of 6.1 out of 10. Jones’ other projects include The Exes, Flock of Four, Five Points, Vampires vs. the Bronx, and White Elephant.

Coco Jones stars in Bel-Air

But among her projects, Jones’ breakthrough came in 2022, when she starred on the Peacock TV series Bel-Air. The former Disney star got the role of Hillary Banks on the hit show.

For her performance, Jones was nominated at the BET Awards for Best Actress. Furthermore, she was also nominated at the Black Reels Awards for Television for Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series. With a second season of Bel-Air now here, Jones put on another great performance for the show as Hilary Banks.

Given that Jones is making waves as an actress, it’s not a surprise that she’d also want to make her return to the big screens. She is going to appear in the film That's Her.

Coco Jones signs with Def Jam records, wins Grammy

While Jones’ acting career has taken off, that hasn’t stopped her from being a singer and songwriter. In fact, Jones recently signed with Def Jam records.

Under her name, Jones has released several albums, including What I Didn’t Tell You, H. D. W. Y., Let Me Check It, Made Of, Coco Jones, and many more.

Some of her notable tracks are ICU, Caliber, Miss Me When I’m Gone, Peppermint, Ghost, Dream, Just My Luck, and many more. For her work in ICU, Jones was nominated for a Grammy and NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding New Artist and just took home the award from the NAACP.

Jones also received 2024 Grammy nominations for Best R&B Performance for ICU, Best Traditional R&B Performance for Simple that she sang with Babyface and Best R&B Album for What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe). Jones won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for her first-career Grammy.

In 2025, Jones also received Grammy nominations for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance, both for Here We Go (Uh Oh).

Coco Jones collaborates with Leon Thomas

On Valentine’s Day in 2023, Jones collaborated with Leon Thomas on a cover of the song Until the End of Time on Spotify. Beyonce and Justin Timberlake originally performed the song.

While being an actor and singer at the same time can be tough, for Jones, she certainly appreciates being both.

According to MMS, Jones stated this: “It definitely informs my music because I like to tell stories in my song. I think being an actress helps me tap into what somebody else was feeling. Even if that specific thing didn't happen to me, I can sing like it literally did because my actor mind will put me right there.”

Jones is in the midst of a budding acting and singing career, which means her opportunities in the entertainment industry could be endless. However, as part of the video series called In My Bag, she opened up about her experiences of the social and financial pressures that come with being a young adult and how she tackles them.

Although her net worth is pretty respectable at this stage, Jones makes sure to stick with her personal financial strategies to avoid wasting away hard-earned money. With Jones knowing how to handle things on and off the screen, the future is bright for the former Disney star, and her net worth should only grow.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Coco Jones. Were you at all stunned by Coco Jones’ net worth in 2025?