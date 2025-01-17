Dak Prescott's net worth in 2025 is $90 million. Prescott is the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. At 30 years old, he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league today, and he's getting paid like it as just before the 2024 season started, the Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year, $240 million contract extension to make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

His successful collegiate career translated well in the pros as he made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season. Let's take a look at Dak Prescott’s net worth in 2025.

What is Dak Prescott’s net worth in 2025?: $90 million (estimate)

Dak Prescott’s net worth in 2025 is $90 million. This is according to multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder Prescott could afford to purchase a $3.3 million mansion in Prosper, Texas.

Rayne Dakota Prescott was born on July 29, 1993, in Sulphur, La. He attended Haughton (La.) High School where he was the quarterback of the Buccaneers.

In his senior year, he completed 159 passes out of 258 attempts for 2,860 yards and 39 touchdowns. On top of that, he rushed for 951 yards with 17 touchdowns en route to winning the 2010 District 1-AAAA Champions.

Dak Prescott's college career

Dak Prescott committed to play for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2011. However, he redshirted in his first year. In 2012, he was the backup quarterback, and he played 12 games wherein he passed for 194 yards and scored 4 touchdowns. He also scored 4 rushing touchdowns on 110 yards.

The following year, he started out as a backup but eventually got the nod to start after starting quarterback suffered a concussion. In the 11 games he played, he passed for 1,940 yards on 156 completions with 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 829 yards on 134 carries and scored 13 touchdowns.

Prescott became the full-time starter in his third and fourth years of playing. He broke and set numerous records in this two-year span as he became one of the most explosive quarterbacks in college football at the time.

Dak Prescott’s College Achievements:

Single-Game Record for Passing Yards in Orange Bowl (453)

Single-Game Record for Passing Yards in Belk Bowl (380)

Single-Game Record for Total Yards in Belk Bowl (427)

2016 Senior Bowl Most Outstanding Player

2015 Senior Class Award

2x Conerly Trophy Winner (2014, 2015)

2015 Belk Bowl MVP

2x First-team All-SEC (2014, 2015)

2013 Liberty Bowl MVP

In his four-year collegiate career, Dak Prescott completed 734 passes in 1,169 attempts for 9,376 yards and 70 touchdowns. He also rushed for 2,521 yards and scored 41 rushing touchdowns.

Dak Prescott is drafted by the Cowboys

In the 2016 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Dak Prescott with the 135th overall pick. He then signed a four-year $2.7 million contract with a $383,393 signing bonus.

Prescott moved up on the depth chart after backup quarterback Kellen Moore broke his right tibia in the first week of training camp. Dak then battled second-year quarterback Jameill Showers to become the backup to Tony Romo.

In their first preseason game, Dak Prescott got the start along with the Cowboys’ first-team offense. He completed 10 out of 12 passes for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns in a half. He continued his hot streak throughout the preseason which impressed the coaching staff.

Unfortunately, Tony Romo suffered a vertebral compression fracture during the first quarter of their preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Doctors estimated his recovery time to be 8 to 10 weeks. This resulted in Dak Prescott becoming the starting quarterback for the 2016 season.

Dak Prescott impressed in his first year in the NFL as he finished with 3,667 passing yards on 311 completions and scored 23 touchdowns. He also rushed for 282 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns. On top of that, he led the Cowboys to a 13-3 regular-season record. Unfortunately, they lost against the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

Despite that, Dak Prescott was named to the Pro Bowl and was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In the 2018 season, Dak Prescott was named to his second Pro Bowl after replacing Drew Brees as an alternate. He finished the season with 3,885 passing yards in 356 completions and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for 305 yards and scored 6 touchdowns.

The following year, Prescott threw for 4,902 yards — his first time reaching the 4,000-yard mark, he also ranked second in the league — along with 30 touchdowns. In addition, he scored three rushing touchdowns on 277 rushing yards. Unfortunately, the Cowboys missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record.

Cowboys place franchise tag on Dak Prescott

On March 16, 2020, the Dallas Cowboys placed a franchise tag on Prescott worth $31.4 million for the 2020 season. Unfortunately, he was only able to play five games after he suffered a season-ending injury during their Week 5 game against the New York Giants.

In 2021, Prescott returned to health and helped lead the Cowboys to a 12-5 record and an NFC East title, but the San Francisco 49ers upset the Cowboys in the first round of the NFL Playoffs. In 2022, Prescott injured his thumb in the first game of the season and missed the next four games.

He returned sooner than expected and help the Cowboys again finish 12-5, although this time they had to settle for a Wild Card bid in the playoffs. The Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round but again lost to the Niners in the divisional round.

In 2023, the Cowboys went 12-5 and won the NFC East after trailing the Philadelphia Eagles most of the season. The Cowboys were tied for the best record in the NFC, but they lost the first-round bye due to a tiebreaker and then were upset by the Green Bay Packers, 48-32.

Prescott's 2024 season was cut short by a torn hamstring in the eighth game of the season. The Cowboys fell to 3-5 in the loss and finished the season 7-10. Prescott is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025 season, which will include a new head coach for the Cowboys after they were unable to re-sign Mike McCarthy to a contract extension.

Dak Prescott's income

On March 9, 2021, Prescott signed a lucrative four-year $160 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. The deal included $126 million guaranteed and a $66 million signing bonus, the largest in the history of the NFL at the time. In the first three years of his deal, he will be receiving an average salary of $42 million per year.

According to Spotrac, Dak Prescott has earned over $162 million so far in his six-year NFL career. The amount will balloon to $196,317,825 once his recent contract extension is over.

In 2021, Dak Prescott left sports apparel giants adidas to join another industry giant in Jordan Brand.

On top of his NFL salary, Dak Prescott is reportedly earning around $50 million in endorsement deals alone. This includes deals with brands like AT&T, Beats by Dre, New Era, Direct TV, 7-Eleven, and Sleep Number, among others.

Nevertheless, did Dak Prescott’s net worth in 2025 surprise you?