Dak Prescott has made a name for himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. As signal-caller for the Dallas Cowboys, he’s racked up two Pro Bowl appearances and won Offensive Rookie of the Year during his debut campaign in 2016. With Prescott’s rise to stardom, have you ever wondered how the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback lives? Well, wonder no more.

This article features Dak Prescott’s $3.3 million mansion in Prosper, Texas.

Prescott wasted no time making his presence felt upon joining the league after a standout college career at Texas A&M. After making the Pro Bowl in 2016 and once again two years later, the Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract extension in 2021, making him one of the highest-paid players in football.

But even before Prescott secured his future in Dallas with that mammoth contract, the promising quarterback already felt at home in Texas. Why? In 2019, Prescott acquired a 9,000 square-foot mansion that was built on seven acres of land. The purchase made Prescott shell out $3.3 million.

Here are some photos of Dak Prescott’s $3.3 million mansion in Prosper, Texas.

Photos courtesy of: Velvet Ropes

Prescott’s 9,000 square-foot mansion includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Furthermore, the home also has an office, chef’s kitchen and gym room. Among its amenities, the pad is headlined by a spacious master bedroom, fit for a NFL star like Prescott. The master bedroom has a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a lavish-looking walk-in closet that’ll surely accommodate Prescott’s clothing needs.

Outside the house, his seven-acre property allows Prescott to have plenty of green space to get some fresh air. The area also includes a small pond, not mention Prescott’s own personal football field, emblazoned with his ‘D4K’ logo.

Given that Prescott is one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league today, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Last year, his net worth was estimated to be north of $40 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Dak Prescott’s $3.3 million mansion in Prosper, Texas.