Derrick Rose's net worth in 2025 is $90 million. Rose is a point guard that most recently played for the Memphis Grizzlies. In September 2024, he announced his retirement from pro basketball after 15 injury-plagued seasons.

He is a former MVP and Rookie of the Year with the Chicago Bulls and a three-time All-Star that finished his career with averages of 17.4 points, 5.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. Recently, the Bulls announced they will be retiring Rose's No. 1. Here is a look at Derrick Rose's net worth in 2025.

What is Derrick Rose's net worth in 2025?: $90 million (estimate)

Despite injuries and some issues off the court, Derrick Rose's net worth in 2025 is $90 million. This is according to numerous outlets, such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Rose's career changed forever when he tore his ACL at the start of the 2012 playoffs. The NBA landscape could have changed course with a healthy Rose wreaking havoc across the league through the 2010s.

But now the former No. 1 overall pick has reinvented himself and is still a very productive player.

Nonetheless, Rose remains one of the greatest “what-ifs” in the history of the NBA, so would his net worth had he not suffered four knee injuries since winning his MVP Award. Rose has already amassed $166.1 million in NBA money, per Spotrac. Luckily, he secured his money before injuring his ACL in 2012.

Derrick Rose's professional career

In December 2011, the Bulls inked Rose to a massive five-year, $94.8 million extension. The deal kicked in during the 2012-13 season.

Unfortunately for Chicago, the superstar guard missed the entire 2012-13 season recovering from his ACL tear and only played in 10 games in 2013-14 after tearing his meniscus.

While the Bulls continued to pay him his hefty deal, Rose spent the next few seasons dealing with various knee injuries. Before the 2016-17 season, the Bulls traded Rose to the New York Knicks.

Rose became a free agent in the summer of 2017. Unfortunately, he didn't garner much attention on the market.

Desperate to find a home, Rose signed a minimum deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers to play with LeBron James. His stint in Cleveland was disastrous, finding himself without a job midway through the 2017-18 season. The Utah Jazz waived Rose after the Cavaliers sent him to Salt Lake City in a three-team deal.

Derrick Rose's career rejuvenation

Fortunately, Rose found a second chance with the Minnesota Timberwolves after he was endorsed by former coach Tom Thibodeau. He brought Rose in late into the 2017-18 season.

Rose's performance in the 2018 playoffs rejuvenated his NBA career. This came not long after Rose married Alaina Anderson.

Minnesota brought Rose back for the 2018-19 season with a $2.4 million contract. The former MVP put up a productive campaign, averaging 18.0 points through 51 games, highlighted by an emotional 50-point night on Halloween against the Utah Jazz.

Following his successful season in Minnesota, Rose signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Pistons in the summer of 2019. Rose turned a successful run with the Pistons into a three-year, $43.6 million deal with the New York Knicks.

He performed admirably for the Knicks and was supposed to be Ja Morant's mentor in Memphis after signing a two-year, $6.5 million contract. However, after Morant returned from a suspension, he suffered a season-ending injury.

The contract for Rose marked his return to the city where he starred for one season at the University of Memphis before the Bulls selected him first overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, Rose played only 24 games in his final NBA season due to injuries.

While Rose has made a substantial amount of money throughout his career, he probably would have earned a second hefty payday without the ACL tear in 2012. In another world, Derrick Rose's net worth in 2024 could have been much higher without the injury.

Derrick Rose's endorsement deals

Nonetheless, Rose secured his bag before his career-changing injury. He signed on with Adidas to start his career, earning $1 annually. Then, in February of 2012, just a couple of months before tearing his ACL, the 2010-11 MVP signed a massive 13-year, $185 million deal with Adidas.

The German apparel company continues to pay Rose millions despite his career not turning out how he had hoped when they brought him on. Rose certainly took advantage of his situation, as the deal also includes several perks, such as a private jet, paying his brother Reggie $250,000 as a consultant and donating $150,000 to an AAU team of Rose's choice.

Aside from adidas, Derrick Rose also became an endorser of Wilson Sporting Goods, Skullcandy, and Powerade and was one of the cover athletes of NBA 2K13. Nonetheless, were you at all stunned by Derrick Rose's net worth in 2025?