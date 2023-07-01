The Memphis Grizzlies knew they needed veteran depth this upcoming season for two reasons. The first being their lack of playoff ready players in the postseason and the second being the need for additional depth amid Ja Morant's 25-game suspension to start the 2023-24 season. They made one key move right around draft night when they added Marcus Smart in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards. Once NBA free agency began on Friday, the Celtics made their next move. While contracts cannot become official until July 6, the Celtics agreed in principle to a deal with veteran point guard Derrick Rose in NBA free agency as per Ian Begley of SNY.

Free agent Derrick Rose intends to sign a multi-year agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies, per SNY sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 1, 2023

After suffering through injury issues during his time with the Chicago Bulls, Rose has been able to reinvent himself as a serviceable player off the bench. After a solid first full season with the New York Knicks in 2021-22 during which Rose averaged 12.0 points per game, he found himself inexplicably out of the rotation this past season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rose played in 25 games for the Knicks this past season and averaged 5.6 points per game, 1.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 38.4 percent shooting from the field, 30.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 91.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Those numbers were among his career-lows.

Derrick Rose entered free agency in search of an opportunity to prove that he still has the ability to contribute to a winning team. He will most definitely get the opportunity to show that with the Grizzlies. With Morant out for the first 25 games and Tyus Jones being moved to the Wizards, playing time will be available.