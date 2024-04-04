Eli Manning's net worth in 2024 is $160 million. Manning is a retired professional football player who played his entire career for the New York Giants. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Super Bowl MVP, and a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Eli Manning's net worth in 2024.

What is Eli Manning's net worth in 2024?: $160 million (estimate)

Eli Manning's net worth in 2024 is $160 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder Eli Manning is looking to upgrade from his $3.8 million mansion in Oxford, Miss.

Manning was born on Jan. 3, 1981, in New Orleans. A member of the Manning football family, he is the son of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning. His older brother, Peyton, was also an NFL quarterback who won five NFL MVPs.

Eli Manning attended Isidore Newman High School. Here, he played both basketball and football but excelled more in the latter. As a football player, Manning passed for 7,389 yards, which was enough to break the school record, and was more than Peyton, who played for the same high school. In addition to this, Eli Manning also tallied 89 touchdowns.

Eli Manning's college football career

Coming out of high school, Manning was ranked 11th among high school prospects, according to ESPN. He eventually opted to attend Ole Miss. Here, he suited up for the Ole Miss Rebels football team.

He played four seasons for the Rebels. Throughout his college football stint, Manning completed 829 passes out of 1,363 attempts for 10,119 yards. He also had 81 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

Some of his most notable achievements include the Maxwell Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-SEC, and Second Team All-American.

Early NFL career with the New York Giants

After four seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels, Manning declared for the 2004 NFL Draft. During draft night, Manning was selected in the first round with the first overall pick by the San Diego Chargers. However, not happy about playing for the Chargers, Manning refused to sign with the team.

Manning was immediately traded by the Chargers and sent to the New York Giants in exchange for Philip Rivers and a couple of draft picks. Shortly after landing with the Giants, Manning inked a lucrative six-year contract worth $45 million.

During his rookie NFL season, Manning only played in limited action. Only suiting up in nine games, the former Ole Miss quarterback completed 95 passes for 1,043 yards to go along with six touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In 2007, Manning finally had a breakout year. The Maxwell Award-winning player completed 297 of his passes for 3,336 yards. But more importantly, he led the Giants to a victory at Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots, where he was also awarded the Super Bowl MVP.

After that season, fresh from his first Super Bowl title, Manning had another superb individual season. He completed 60.3 percent of his 479 pass attempts for 3,237 yards to go along with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. For his efforts, Manning was able to make his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Eli Manning's contract extension with the New York Giants

In 2009, the Giants were convinced that Manning was the face of their franchise. As a result, the quarterback was given a six-year contract that will pay Manning $97 million.

Roughly three years after signing the deal, Manning made sure to repay the organization by helping the Giants reassert their mastery over the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl. At Super Bowl XLVI, the Giants emerged victorious 21-17, with Manning awarded his second Super Bowl title and Super Bowl MVP.

In the process, Manning also set the NFL record for most passing yards in a single postseason with 1,219. Furthermore, he also set the record for most pass completions and attempts in a single postseason.

In 2015, Manning made his fourth and final Pro Bowl appearance after a season that saw him complete 387 of his 618 pass attempts for 4,432 yards to go along with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Eli Manning's second contract extension with the New York Giants

After the season, Manning returned to the Giants by signing a four-year deal worth $84 million, as per Spotrac. In 2016, the two-time Super Bowl champion was also awarded the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Manning would play in the NFL for the Giants until the 2019 season before hanging up his cleats. After wrapping up his NFL career, Manning finished his career by setting some NFL records. These include tying the league record for longest pass completion and touchdown with 99 yards.

Eli Manning's career as an analyst with ESPN

After concluding his decorated NFL career, Manning went on to work for ESPN as an analyst. He became a consistent fixture of ESPN's Eli's Places. In addition to this, Manning also serves as the cohost of the Manningcast alongside his brother Peyton. The Manning brothers receive at least $12 million and as much as $18 million apiece on an annual basis for Manningcast alone.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Eli Manning's net worth in 2024?