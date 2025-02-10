Jalen Hurts' net worth in 2025 is $30 million. Hurts is the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. The fifth-year player coming out of Oklahoma was a second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft and now looks like an absolute steal for the Eagles.

In 2022, he made the starting position his own, leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl appearance since the title they won in 2017. Now Hurts is a champion and Super Bowl MVP after leading the Eagles to a dominating win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2025. Here is a look at Jalen Hurts' net worth in 2025.

What is Jalen Hurts' net worth in 2025?: $30 million (estimated)

According to an estimation by various sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, Jalen Hurts' net worth is around $30 million. Given that his NFL career is just starting and that he was a second-round selection in the draft, it is expected that Hurts to not be paid for the ability he showcased this season.

Jalen Hurts was born in Houston on Aug. 7, 1998. He was born into a true football family, as his father was coaching the Channelview High School football team, the high school that Hurts attended. Additionally, his brother, Averion, was a quarterback at Texas Southern University and now occupies one of the coaching spots at the University of Alabama.

When it comes to Jalen, he was the starting quarterback in high school, earning the honor of being a four-star recruit and catching the attention of the University of Alabama, one of the most prestigious football schools in the nation. He ended up going there in 2016 when he finished high school.

Jalen Hurts' playing career

His first season for the Alabama Crimson Tide started as a struggle to get the starting QB spot, but Jalen Hurts was able to secure it and hold on to it after the first game of the season.

The second and third seasons at Alabama did not carry that much success for the future Eagles QB. He was benched in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game versus the Georgia Bulldogs after falling behind 13-0 at the half.

His replacement, Tua Tagovailoa, turned it around for Alabama, winning the starting spot for next season. Hurts still saw time in his junior year, even leading the team to a win versus the Bulldogs for the 2018 SEC Championship game but still decided to leave and go to Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility.

When the time came to go to the NFL, Hurts likely expected more than a spot in the second round and a third-string quarterback spot on the Eagles. Still, Hurts came into the team and by Week 2 became the backup QB.

After Carson Wentz did not play well, Hurts became the starting quarterback and went 1-3 in his four starts. However, by the second season, when he became the full-time starter, it was much better, as the Eagles went 8-7 in his 15 starts, ultimately falling in the playoffs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jalen Hurts becomes a star

Now, his third season is where Jalen Hurts came into his own, going 14-1 in his 15 starts for the Eagles. Not only that, but Hurts also led the team to the first spot in the NFC, with a 14-3 record, losing both games when Hurts was not playing.

In the postseason, the Eagles easily disposed of the New York Giants in the Divisional Playoffs and did the same to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

In the Super Bowl, the Eagles took a double-digit lead in the second half but ultimately succumbed to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts threw for over 300 yards and ran for three touchdowns, but he also had a fumble in the first half that was returned for a touchdown.

In 2023, the Eagles started out 10-1 but then lost five of their last six games. Their struggles continued with a 32-9 beatdown by the Bucs in the first round of the playoffs.

The Eagles bounced back in 2024, going 14-3 and earning the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Hurts missed the final two games of the regular season with a concussion.

However, Hurts returned to practice before the Eagles' first playoff game, and he led them to wins over the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Commanders en route to a rematch with the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

Hurts ran for one touchdown and passed for two more as the Eagles ran out to a 34-0 lead en route to a 40-22 domination of the Chiefs, who were attempting to be the first NFL team to win three-straight Super Bowls. Hurts finished with 221 yards passing and 72 yards rushing to earn Super Bowl MVP.

Jalen Hurts' salary and endorsements

When it comes to his financial status, most of the money Jalen Hurts earns comes from his contract. He signed a four-year, $6 million deal with the Eagles as a rookie.

After his Super Bowl run, Hurts landed his first big extension with the Eagles. Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million extension. The deal includes a $23.2 million signing bonus and $179 million guaranteed.

Additionally, he has endorsed such products as G.O.A.T Fuel, Gillette, Pepsi, and Lemon Perfect, to name a few, according to OSDB.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jalen Hurts' net worth in 2025?