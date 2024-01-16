Dallas Goedert went off on Jalen Hurts.

It's been a rough Monday night for the Philadelphia Eagles. Barely anything went right for the Eagles in the NFC wild-card game against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was not the outcome Philadelphia expected when they stepped on the field to face the NFC South division champions. The situation on Philly's bench did not look any better, with tight end Dallas Goedert caught on camera going off on a silent Jalen Hurts.

Dallas Goedert looks like he has had enough with Jalen Hurts…and Jalen looks like he's not having any of anything pic.twitter.com/dcsoYztD96 — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) January 16, 2024

Eagles backup quarterback Marcus Mariota tried to pacify the situation by getting in between Hurts and Dallas Goedert, who looked so frustrated as he walked away from the scene.

The loss of Dallas Goedert and the Eagles to the Buccaneers might have been one that many saw coming. Philadelphia limped its way into the NFL playoffs on the heels of a poor stretch down the stretch of the regular season. The Eagles lost five of six games before the showdown against the confident Buccaneers squad that appeared to have all the answers to counter everything Philadelphia threw at them.

After reaching the Super Bowl in 2023 and starting the 2023 NFL campaign with 10 wins in 11 games, the Eagles regressed quickly, with their season culminating in the brutal 32-9 road loss at the hands of the Buccaneers.

Dallas Goedert finished the Buccaneers game with just 21 receiving yards on four catches and six targets, though, he had the only Eagles touchdown of the contest — also the last of the season for Philadelphia, which will have plenty of questions to deal with in the offseason.