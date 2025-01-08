The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and they just got some good news on their quarterback.

“Jalen Hurts is slated to be at Eagles practice today, sources said. A notable step forward as the QB works his way out of concussion protocol and prepares to start in Sunday’s first round playoff game vs. the Packers,” Eagles reporter Jeff McLane wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hurts suffered a concussion against the Washington Commanders in Week 16 and missed the past two weeks for the Eagles. It looks like Hurts could be ready to go as the Eagles are looking to make a deep playoff run this season, and he'll be a big part of how they get there.

Jalen Hurts close to returning for Eagles

Jalen Hurts missed the past two games and full two weeks of practice after suffering a concussion, and hearing that he'll be back at practice should be good news for the Eagles. Kenny Pickett played in place of Hurts in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys and led them to a 41-7 victory. If Hurts was available in the season finale against the New York Giants he most likely wouldn't have played because head coach Nick Sirianni rested most of the starters.

Their upcoming game against the Packers is win or go home, and they'll have a better chance of advancing if Hurts is available. The Eagles have one of the most well-rounded teams in the league, and it starts with their offense. Saquon Barkley had a record-breaking season in his first year with the Eagles, and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have had solid seasons as well.

When Hurts is playing, he unlocks those players to play at their best, and he can also make plays himself.