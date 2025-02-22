Joe Biden's net worth in 2025 is $10 million. Biden is an American politician who was the 46th president of the United States of America. He is a member of the Democratic Party,

Prior to becoming the president of the United States, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under former president Barack Obama. He also represented the state of Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009. Here is a look at Joe Biden’s net worth in 2024.

What is Joe Biden’s net worth in 2025?: $10 million (estimate)

Joe Biden’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $10 million. This is according to Forbes.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born on Nov. 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pa., to parents Catherine Eugenia “Jean” Biden and Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. He is the oldest child of the Biden family and has one sister, Valerie, and two brothers, Francis and James.

Biden Sr. was wealthy, but he suffered multiple business setbacks around the time Biden Jr. was born, and they lived with his maternal grandparents for several years because of that. In the 1950s, Scranton fell into economic decline and his father failed to find steady work.

In 1953, the Biden family moved to Delaware when Joe was just 10 years old. His father then became a successful used-car salesman, which let the family live a middle-class lifestyle.

Joe Biden attended high school at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware. He played baseball and was an outstanding football player as he played the positions of halfback and wide receiver on the high school football team. He also became the class president in his junior and senior years.

Joe Biden attends the University of Delaware

After his graduation in 1961, Joe Biden attended the University of Delaware, where he also played football during his freshman year. However, he mostly focused on his studies.

When he graduated in 1965, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in history and political science and a minor in English.

Joe Biden's early family life

On Aug. 27, 1966, Joe Biden married Neilia Hunter, and they had three children: Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III, Robert Hunter Biden, and Naomi Christina “Amy” Biden. Neilia and Naomi sadly died in a car crash in 1972, but Beau and Hunter survived with serious injuries.

Joe married his second wife Jill in 1977. They have one daughter, Ashley, together.

In 1968, Joe Biden earned a Juris Doctor from the Syracuse University College of Law. He then clerked at a Wilmington law firm headed by local Republican politician William Prickett. The following year, he was admitted to the Delaware Bar. This would, though indirectly, eventually help to add to Joe Biden’s net worth in 2023.

Joe Biden practiced law initially as a public defender. He then re-registered as a Democrat. Unfortunately, criminal law did not pay well, and corporate law did not appeal to him. He supplemented his income by managing properties.

Joe Biden begins political career

In 1970, Joe Biden ran for the 4th district seat on the New Castle County Council and won against Republican Lawrence T. Messick. He took office on January 5, 1971, and held the post until January 1, 1973.

During his tenure, he opposed large highway projects because he said might disrupt the neighborhoods in Wilmington.

Joe Biden becomes senator for Delaware

In 1972, he defeated Republican incumbent J. Caleb Boggs to become the junior U.S. senator from Delaware. He was willing to challenge Boggs for the senate seat, but minimal campaign funds lowered his chances of winning drastically.

Despite that, Joe Biden relied on meeting the voters face-to-face and his platform focused on the environment, pulling out of Vietnam, civil rights, mass transit, and health care, among others. Biden won with 50.5 percent of the vote.

When he was sworn in as a U.S. senator in January 1973, Joe Biden was only 30 years of age, making him the sixth-youngest senator in U.S. history. During his early years in the Senate, he focused on consumer protection, environmental issues, civil rights, senior citizens’ concerns, and health care.

In 1981, he became a ranking minority member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Joe Biden was also the Democratic floor manager for the successful passage of the Comprehensive Crime Control Act.

Ever since being elected to the Senate in 1972, Joe Biden was consistently reelected in 1978, 1984, 1990, 1996, 2002, and 2008, and he regularly received around 60% of the votes.

Joe Biden was also a longtime member of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. He chaired it from 1987 to 1995 and was a ranking minority member from 1981 to 1987 and from 1995 to 1997.

Aside from that, he was a longtime member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and became a ranking minority member in 1997 and was the chair from June 2001 to 2003 and 2007 to 2009. During this time, he met with at least 150 leaders from 60 countries, and he became a well-known Democratic voice on foreign policy.

Joe Biden runs for president

On June 9, 1987, Joe Biden formally declared his candidacy for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination. He was considered a strong candidate because of his image and speaking ability.

However, his campaign messaging became confusing, and he was continuously accused of plagiarizing multiple passages and speeches by other politicians. On top of that, he has also made several exaggerated claims about his early life, studies, and marching in the civil rights movement. Because of that, Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy on September 23, 1987.

Joe Biden made another attempt at the presidency during the 2008 elections. This time, he focused on the Iraq War, his record as chairman of major Senate committees, and his experience in foreign policy.

Unfortunately, he struggled to raise funds and draw people to his rallies. He failed to gain traction in comparison to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Because of that, he withdrew from the race.

Joe Biden becomes Barack Obama's running mate

After his withdrawal, Obama told him that he was interested in finding an important position for Biden in his administration. On August 22, 2008, Obama announced that Joe Biden would be his running mate.

On November 4, 2008, Barack Obama and Joe Biden won the elections with 53% of the popular vote and 365 electoral votes.

Barack Obama soon likened Biden to a basketball player “who does a bunch of things that don’t show up in the stat sheet.” Biden focused on foreign relationships, especially during the Iraq War. By 2012, he had made eight trips to the country and became the administration’s point man in delivering messages to Iraqi leadership.

Joe Biden served as Obama’s vice president until 2016 as they were elected for two terms in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections. He was poised to run as president in the 2016 elections, but he declined because of the death of his son, Beau.

Joe Biden is elected president of the United States

On April 25, 2019, Biden officially launched his campaign for the presidency in the 2020 election. In 2020, he announced U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California as his running mate, making her the first Jamaican-American and first South Asian American to become a nominee for vice president.

In November 2020, Joe Biden was elected as the 46th president of the United States. He was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021, at the age of 78 years old, making him the oldest person to assume office.

In his first two weeks in office, he signed more executive orders than any other president since Franklin D. Roosevelt had in his first month in office.

We are now more than three years into Biden's presidency. Biden has dealt with numerous challenges throughout his presidency already, including the COVID-19 pandemic and all the fallout from the last election.

He's had his student loan forgiveness plan struck down by the Supreme Court, and his son, Hunter, first reached a plea deal on federal charges, but it then fell apart, which led to a special counsel investigating Hunter.

Joe Biden also was the Democrat nominee as he looked to be re-elected while being challenged by Trump once again in the 2024 election. However, after a poor debate against Trump, Biden dropped out of the race in July 2024 amidst health and age concerns. Harris replaced him with Biden's support, but she handily lost the election to Trump.

Nevertheless, did Joe Biden’s net worth in 2025 surprise you?