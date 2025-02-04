Julius Randle's net worth in 2025 is $25 million. Randle is a starting forward in his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The three-time All-Star has had an eventful career, including Randle's season-ending shoulder surgery in 2024 while with the New York Knicks.

Then in September 2024, the Knicks traded Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the blockbuster deal for Karl-Anthony Towns. Here is a look at Julius Randle's net worth in 2025.

What is Julius Randle's net worth in 2025?: $25 million (estimate)

Julius Randle’s net worth in 2025 is around $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, that will inevitably go up as he produces spectacular performances.

Julius Randle's early career

The 6-foot-8 power forward from Dallas started his professional career as the No. 7-overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Lakers. Unfortunately, his rookie season was cut short after breaking his right tibia 14 minutes into his first NBA game.

In his overall stint with the Lakers, Randle averaged 13.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 238 games.

During the 2018-19 offseason, the lefty forward signed a two-year contract worth $18 million to join the Pelicans. He had a fantastic season with the Pels, putting up 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. That led him to decline his second-year player option and try to get a bigger paycheck.

Julius Randle signs with the Knicks

On July 9, 2019, Randle signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Knicks. Randle's first season in New York was satisfactory, but his second season was his breakthrough campaign. He notched 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range.

He made his first All-Star Game and won Most Improved Player. The lefty even made it on the All-NBA Second Team while leading the franchise back to the playoffs with a fourth-seed finish in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, the Knicks bowed out of the playoffs in the first round against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Still, with this remarkable season in the books, Randle got a four-year, $117 million contract extension.

“For me, it was kind of like a no-brainer,” said Randle, according to The Knicks Wall . “It was security, but for me, I just truly enjoy being a Knick at the end of the day, and I don’t think there’s a better place to win a championship than here.

“I want to be a part of that, and I felt like me signing this extension could help [Knicks President] Leon [Rose] and those other guys get pieces to continue to build the team.”

Randle hoped to build on that breakout season in 2021-22, but, unfortunately, he and the Knicks took a step back. The big man saw his numbers drop almost across the board, with his shooting efficiency taking a massive dip. Randle's setback resulted in New York missing out on the postseason and sparked trade rumors.

Jalen Brunson teams up with Julius Randle

However, Randle promptly bounced back again in 2022-23. He found his form alongside newcomer Jalen Brunson, notching a career-high 25.1 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The two-time All-Star suffered the ill-timed ankle injury late in the regular season. The Knicks got an upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening round but fell to the Miami Heat in round two due to inconsistent play from their stars.

Randle again was an All-Star in 2023-24, averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. However, a shoulder injury ended his season early. He was healthy at the time of the trade.

Either way, Julius Randle blossomed into a star with the Knicks, which only heightened his profile and earning potential. However, he's struggled somewhat in Minnesota with his scoring average the lowest since his Laker days and his rebounds the lowest of his career. The Wolves are currently seventh in the Western Conference.

Nonetheless, were you at all stunned by Julius Randle's net worth in 2025?