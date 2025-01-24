Justin Jefferson's net worth in 2025 is $10 million. Jefferson is a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. He is perhaps the best receiver in the league today, and he has already set plenty of records early in his career. Here is a look at Justin Jefferson’s net worth in 2025 after Jefferson signed a big contract extension.

What is Justin Jefferson’s net worth in 2025?: $10 million (estimate)

Justin Jefferson’s net worth in 2025 is approximately $10 million according to CAKnowledge. This will surely increase very quickly with Jefferson's new extension, which is for four years and $140 million with $110 million guaranteed. It is the biggest contract for a nonquarterback in NFL history.

Justin Joshua Jefferson was born on June 16, 1999, in St. Rose, La., to parents Elain and John Jefferson. He attended Destrehan High School in Destrehan, La., where he played football. After graduation, he committed to LSU to play football for the LSU Tigers.

He came from an athletic family as his father, John, played NCAA Division II college basketball, while his brothers, Jordan and Rickey, also played football for the Tigers.

Justin Jefferson's college career

In 2017, his first year at LSU, Justin Jefferson only appeared in two games for the Tigers. The following year, however, he became the team’s leading receiver as he had 54 receptions for 875 yards and six touchdowns.

He doubled his production in his junior year as he received 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. His 111 receptions led the country, and his 18 touchdowns were good enough to rank second.

Justin Jefferson helped the LSU Tigers qualify for the National Championship Game to face the Clemson Tigers. In the game, he had nine receptions for 106 yards as they came out victorious with a score of 42-25.

After their National Championship run, Justin Jefferson announced on Jan. 15, 2020, that he will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

Justin Jefferson is drafted by the Vikings

In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick. He then signed a four-year $13.12 million contract with the team, along with a $7.1 million signing bonus. Obviously, this helped to add to Justin Jefferson’s net worth in 2024.

In his NFL debut, Justin Jefferson had 2 receptions for 26 yards in their opening night game against the Green Bay Packers. He got his first start in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans where he had seven receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately, they lost the game by one point.

By the end of the season, Justin Jefferson broke the Vikings rookie receiving record previously held by Randy Moss.

He also set the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie with 1,400 yards. He also had 88 receptions and seven touchdowns in his freshman season in the pros. To top it all off, he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and was one of two rookies named to the 2021 Pro Bowl. He was also awarded the Rookie of the Year by Sporting News.

Aside from his impressive season, Justin Jefferson also popularized the “Griddy” dance. He usually does the maneuver after scoring a touchdown.

Justin Jefferson's outstanding second season

Justin Jefferson picked up where he left off as he had at least 100 receiving yards each in his first eight games of the 2021 season. In Week 11, he led the Vikings to a 34-31 win against the Green Bay Packers with eight catches for 169 yards — earning the NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

He had an impressive month of November wherein he had 464 receiving yards and three touchdowns, which earned him his first NFC Offensive Player of the Month. By Week 16, Justin Jefferson surpassed Odell Beckham Jr. for most receiving yards by a player in his first two NFL seasons.

Jefferson finished the 2021 season with 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 1,616 receiving yards were good enough to rank second in the NFL, and it was only 16 yards short of Randy Moss’ single-season record with the Vikings.

For the second consecutive year, he was named to the Second Team All-Pro. He was also named to his second Pro Bowl, joining Randy Moss and Sammy White as the only Minnesota Vikings wide receiver to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two years in the pros.

Justin Jefferson reaches superstar status

Jefferson's 2022 season solidified his rise to be the best wide receiver in the NFL. In Week 12 against New England, Jefferson broke Randy Moss' record for most receiving yards in a player's first three seasons.

By season's end, Jefferson was given All-Pro honors and a third Pro Bowl nomination. His biggest award yet came when he was named the Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the league MVP.

2023 was a trying season for Jefferson due to injury. He played just 10 games due to a hamstring injury, and when he returned, the Vikings were without quarterback Kirk Cousins, who had torn his Achilles' tendon.

Jefferson still managed to surpass 1,000 yards receiving and score five touchdowns. Also, his 107.4 yards receiving per game were a career high.

After signing his big contract extension, Jefferson returned to health in 2024 with 1,533 yards receiving and touchdowns, which tied his career high. The Vikings went 14-3 but lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams, 27-9.

Justin Jefferson's endorsements and salary

Because of his impressive performances year after year, Justin Jefferson has attracted a lot of brand endorsements his way. On April 7, 2021, he was the first NFL player that had his likeness added to the battle royale online video game Fortnite along with his dance “Get Griddy.”

Aside from that, he has numerous endorsement deals with big brands such as Under Armour, Old Spice, EA Sports’ Madden 23, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Optimum Nutrition, among others.

He also has his own website where he sells his merch such as hoodies, shirts, headwear, and lifestyle clothing.

With his continuous improvement, it will be no surprise if a multitude of brands come knocking on his door looking to secure his services as an ambassador or endorser.

Aside from football, Justin Jefferson also enjoys playing basketball and watching the NBA. At the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season, he sat courtside during a Los Angeles Lakers game. He was even sitting beside the King himself, LeBron James.

In the 2022 offseason, Jefferson was in talks for a contract extension with the Vikings. However, the talks broke down before anything could be solidified. Fortunately, the two sides worked it out two years later.

When Jefferson's next contract comes, he will undoubtedly be the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. However, his image took a hit in 2024 when his ex served him with a paternity suit. She accused him of pressuring her to get an abortion when she was pregnant.

Nevertheless, did Justin Jefferson’s net worth in 2025 surprise you?