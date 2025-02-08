Kristaps Porzingis' net worth in 2025 is $30 million. Porzingis is a starting center for the Boston Celtics and helped them win the 2024 NBA Finals. He is an All-Rookie First Team selection and an NBA All-Star. Here is a closer look at Kristaps Porzingis' net worth in 2025.

Kristaps Porzingis' net worth in 2025 is $30 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Kristaps Porzingis was born on Aug. 2, 1995, in Liepaja, Latvia. As early as his teenage years, Porzingis was already exposed to professional basketball. However, Porzingis did reveal to the public that he was once recruited by a few college basketball programs to play in NCAA Division II.

Kristaps Porzingis' youth competition in Europe

As a teenager, Porzingis first suited up for BK Liepajas Lauvas, a ballclub in his hometown. He played for the Latvian club until he reached 15 years old, when Spanish ball club Baloncesto Sevilla decided to recruit the promising Latvian big man.

Since 2012, Porzingis suited up for Real Betis. During his first season, he averaged 0.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game for the team in the EuroCup. Later on, Porzingis also suited up for the team in Liga ACB, where he put up 2.6 points and 0.7 rebounds per outing.

Kristaps Porzingis plays for Sevilla main squad

In the 2014-2015 season, Porzingis was already accustomed to the professional style of play after being part of Sevilla's main team.

He averaged 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc in the EuroCup. At the Liga ACB, Porzingis tallied 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per outing.

It's unknown how much Porzingis was paid to play for Real Betis. However, when Porzingis was about to make the jump into the NBA, the Latvian big man's buyout fee amounted to $966,190.

Kristaps Porzingis is drafted by the Knicks

After a solid professional career in Europe, Porzingis finally declared for the 2015 NBA Draft. On draft night, the New York Knicks selected Porzingis in the first round with the fourth overall pick.

But despite drawing comparisons to Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol, Knicks fans booed the selection due to their unfamiliarity with the Latvian prospect. But shortly after, Porzingis vowed to change those reactions. Furthermore, the Latvian big man inked a two-year rookie deal worth $8.45 million, as per Spotrac.

During his rookie season, Porzingis played like a lottery pick. He put up 14.3 points to go along with 7.3 rebounds per outing. In the process, he showed a glimpse of being the modern-day unicorn. For his efforts, Porzingis was named to the All-Rookie First Team.

For the next two seasons, Porzingis electrified Madison Square Garden with his smooth moves and flawless jumpers. During the 2017-18 season, Porzingis arguably had the best season of his career. He averaged 22.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per outing.

For his efforts, the Latvian big man earned his first-ever All-Star Game appearance. Unfortunately, his breakout season came to an abrupt end after Porzingis suffered a torn ACL, which also sidelined him for the entire 2018-19 season.

Kristaps Porzingis is traded to the Dallas Mavericks

With Porzingis injured, the Knicks reportedly placed him on the trading block before the All-Star requested a trade.

In 2019, the Knicks granted the request and successfully shipped him to Dallas along with Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Trey Burke in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan, and a first-round pick. Months after the trade, Porzingis inked a five-year max contract worth $158 million.

With a change in scenery and poised for an NBA comeback from injury, Porzingis registered solid seasons with the Mavericks. In more than two seasons with the Mavericks, Porzingis averaged 20.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game to form a dynamic duo with fellow European star Luka Doncic.

But while he performed well in the regular season, Porzingis also suffered injuries and failed to achieve maximum potential in his team-up with Doncic. While the Mavs were a consistent fixture in the playoffs, the duo also was responsible for consecutive first-round exits at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kristaps Porzingis is traded to the Washington Wizards

After the Mavericks decided that the Porzingis-Doncic duo wasn't going to work, the team traded Porzingis to the Washington Wizards along with a second-round pick for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. In the 2022-2023 season, Porzingis averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his final season with the Wizards.

Kristaps Porzingis is traded to the Boston Celtics

After playing more than one full season for the Wizards, Washington dealt Porzingis in a three-team trade involving the Wizards, Boston Celtics, and the Memphis Grizzlies. As a result, the All-Star landed in Boston.

Shortly after the trade, the Celtics signed Porzingis to a two-year contract worth $60 million. The Celtics are expecting Porzingis to be the final piece of the puzzle for their NBA championship campaign.

Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game to help the Celtics to the best record in 2023-24. However, Porzingis injured his calf at the end of April and missed the first three rounds of the playoffs. That didn't stop the C's from advancing to the Finals, and Porzingis was finally able to play against his former team, the Mavericks.

Porzingis was only able to play three games, but he scored 20 points in Game 1, which the Celtics won 107-89. The Celtics won the series in five games for their 18th franchise NBA title.

Due to an injury suffered in the NBA Finals, Porzingis missed the first 17 games of the 2024-25 season. He returned Nov. 25 and has played in 27 games, averaging 19.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game to help the Celtics to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

