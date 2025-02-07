Kyle Kuzma's net worth in 2025 is $13 million. Kuzma is a new forward for the Milwaukee Bucks following a trade with the Washington Wizards. He is an All-Rookie First Team player and an NBA champion. Here is a closer look at Kyle Kuzma's net worth in 2025.

What is Kyle Kuzma's net worth in 2025?: $13 million (estimate)

Kyle Kuzma's net worth in 2025 is $13 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Kyle Kuzma was born on July 24, 1995, in Flint, Mich. He attended Swartz Creek Community Schools before making a transfer to Bentley High School.

During his final year there as a junior, Kuzma registered 17.9 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Afterwards, Kuzma attended the Rise Academy, where he spent his senior year. As a senior, he averaged 22.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per outing, as per sources.

Coming out of high school, Kuzma was considered to be a four-star recruit by ESPN. He received offers from various college basketball programs. These included basketball scholarship offers from UConn, Tennessee, San Diego State, Providence, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Oakland, Missouri, Iowa State, Drexel, Detroit Mercy, Dayton, Bradley, and Utah. Kuzma ended up committing to Utah.

Kuzma played for three seasons in a Utes uniform. In three years, Kuzma compiled averages of 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field overall. During his final year, Kuzma was named to the First team All-Pac-12.

Kyle Kuzma is traded on draft night to Lakers

After three seasons with the Utah Utes, Kuzma declared for the 2017 NBA Draft, foregoing his remaining year of college eligibility. On draft night, Kuzma was selected in the first round with the 27th overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets.

However, Kuzma found himself in a trade along with Brook Lopez in exchange for the Lakers' Timofey Mozgov and former draft lottery pick D'Angelo Russell. Shortly after, Kuzma signed a four-year rookie contract worth $8.65 million with the Los Angeles Lakers, based on Spotrac.

In his rookie season, Kuzma showed promising signs as a forward. He put up 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per outing while hitting a 37 percent clip from downtown. For his efforts, Kuzma was named to the All-Rookie First Team.

In the 2019-20 season, Kuzma tallied another respectable season for the Lakers. He averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Moreover, Kuzma played an instrumental role in helping the Lakers secure the franchise's 17th NBA championship inside the 2020 NBA Bubble amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyle Kuzma signs contract extension with the Lakers

For helping the Lakers win a championship, the franchise decided to offer Kuzma a contract extension. The NBA champion agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $40 million, as per reports.

Since signing the deal, Kuzma registered 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. However, the 2020-21 season was Kuzma's final stint in Los Angeles after the team underwent a roster overhaul in the offseason.

Kyle Kuzma is traded to the Washington Wizards

During the 2021 offseason, Kuzma was part of the five-team blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards. The trade was composed of high-profile players such as Spencer Dinwiddie, NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, former Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell, and former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.

In his first season with the Wizards, Kuzma tallied averages of 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. With no apparent star in the team, Kuzma has taken on the team's scoring load. Since then, he has been a regular starter in the Wizards' lineup.

In the 2023 offseason, the Wizards decided to secure Kuzma's services by re-signing him to a lucrative four-year contract worth $102 million. In his first season after the deal, Kuzma averaged a career-high 22.2 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

However, Kuzma's numbers have dropped in 2024-25. He is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Despite his struggles, the Bucks sent Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a pick swap to the Wizards for Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and a second-round draft pick.

Kyle Kuzma's endorsement deals

Given Kuzma's popularity back in Los Angeles as a Laker, it isn't surprising that major brands have decided to partner up with the Wizards forward. Based on OSDB, Kuzma has worked with brands such as Panera Bread, Starry, Stella Artois, GOAT, and sports apparel brand PUMA.

According to a report by ESPN, Kuzma signed a five-year deal with PUMA back in 2019. The deal paid the Wizards forward at least $20 million.

Kyle Kuzma's career as an entrepreneur

In 2021, Kuzma worked with former New York Knicks training director Mubarak Malik, as they launched their sports drink brand Barcode. According to sources, the drink's ingredients are made mostly of plant and mushroom extracts and coconut water. The company Drink Barcode raised $5 million in funds and has six full-time employees.

Earlier this year, the firm struck a three-year partnership with the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. They also managed to secure the endorsement of 2023 top draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kyle Kuzma's net worth in 2025?