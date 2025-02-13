Kyrie Irving's net worth in 2025 is $90 million. Irving is a star guard for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA after Irving was traded by the Brooklyn Nets. He signed a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Mavericks on June 30, 2023. With the deal now kicked in, Irving's net worth should continue to grow.

And no wonder since he is an NBA champion, nine-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. Here is a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2025.

What is Kyrie Irving's net worth in 2025?: $90 million (estimate)

Kyrie Irving's net worth in 2025 is $90 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Kyrie Irving was born in Melbourne, Australia. However, his family eventually migrated to the United States. Irving attended Montclair Kimberley Academy where he started his basketball career. Here, Irving averaged 27 points and 13 rebounds en route to a state prep championship during his final year with Montclair.

He eventually transferred to St. Patrick’s High School after his sophomore year. Right from the get-go, Irving immediately made an impact.

As a senior, Irving averaged 24.7 points per game. With a solid high school career, it wasn’t a surprise that he was also called up to play for Team USA in the FIBA Americas U18 Championship, where he helped the team win gold. In the international tournament, the talented guard averaged 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.2 dimes per game.

Irving earned scholarships from universities such as Boston University and Duke. He would eventually attend the latter.

Playing for Duke, Irving averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per outing. However, Irving would be a one-and-done prospect for Duke as he declared for the 2011 NBA Draft after his lone college season, which only saw him play 11 games.

Kyrie Irving's rookie contract earnings

In the 2011 NBA Draft, Irving was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round with the first overall pick. He signed with the Cavs on a four-year deal worth $21.9 million.

Situated on a team that was preparing for life after LeBron James, Irving showed that he was as good as advertised. He averaged 18.5 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.7 boards per game. With stellar numbers, Irving was named Rookie of the Year and made the All-Rookie First Team.

After an impressive rookie season, Irving defied the sophomore curse and followed up with his first All-Star season. He averaged an improved 22.5 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. He has continued to be a fixture in the All-Star festivities over the years.

Kyrie Irving's contract extension earnings

In the summer of 2014, Irving played for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. Here, he helped stir the team to another dominant 9-0 record for a gold-medal finish.

In the tournament, Irving averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per outing to be named Tournament MVP and USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. During the same summer, Irving also signed a five-year extension with the Cavaliers that was worth $90 million.

With the return of LeBron James in the same summer, Irving, James, and Kevin Love emerged as the Big Three for the Cavaliers. They carried the team to three-straight NBA Finals appearances, including an NBA championship in 2016. In Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Irving hit the crucial 3-pointer that helped clinch his first NBA ring and the first title for the franchise.

Despite three-straight Finals appearances, Irving would eventually leave the franchise after requesting a trade. The Cavs traded Irving to the Boston Celtics.

After his departure, the Cavs would go on to reach another NBA Finals. On the other hand, Irving would go on to play for two All-Star seasons in Boston, averaging 24.1 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Unfortunately, Irving could never win a championship with the Celtics. Despite Boston having a young core of Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics could never get past the second round. A big reason for this was health concerns regarding Irving and Hayward and chemistry issues.

Kyrie Irving's free-agent contract earnings

After two seasons in Boston, Irving signed with the Nets as a free agent. The All-Star guard signed a lucrative four-year contract worth $141 million to form a dynamic duo in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant.

Despite the huge deal and the potential of the newly formed duo, Irving and the Nets’ relationship hasn’t been smooth sailing. Since joining the Nets, Irving has yet to play a complete season for the team.

In four seasons, Irving has only played 111 games and counting at the time of writing due to injuries and personal issues off the court. On top of that, the Nets have yet to win a championship, let alone make a Finals appearance. This comes despite the Nets’ front office surrounding the duo with the likes of James Harden, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, and many other All-Stars.

Kyrie Irving traded to the Dallas Mavericks

Just before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, Kyrie Irving requested the Nets to be traded. The Nets complied and traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick, and multiple second-rounders. Brooklyn also sent Markieff Morris to Dallas in the deal.

Irving spoke out during the 2023 training camp about his role on the Dallas Mavericks. He said he was committed to becoming a leader on the team and putting all of his past issues behind him. And he certainly did that as he averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game to help the Mavs return to the playoffs as the fifth seed.

However, Irving and star teammate Luka Doncic took it to the next level in the postseason as they took down the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves before losing to Irving's former team, the Boston Celtics, in the NBA Finals.

The Mavs are currently relying on Irving to lead them and keep them in playoff contention after the Mavs traded Doncic to the Lakers in a deal that brought back Anthony Davis, who is currently injured. Irving so far is averaging 24.6 points per game along with 4.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds. Irving was named to the All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Davis.

Kyrie Irving controversies

Speaking of drama off the court, Irving was in the middle of controversy after joining the Nets. The Nets guard received backlash for his COVID-19 vaccine stance, which forced him to miss a handful of home games due to New York City mandates.

It’s worth noting that Irving was fined by the NBA approximately $15.7 million for violating the NBA’s health and safety protocols and the league’s COVID-19 requirements alone from 2021 to 2022.

Fast-forward to the 2022-23 season, and Irving found himself amid another controversy that saw him receive a lot of backlash and cost him money again.

Irving promoted an antisemitic film on social media and made some other questionable comments along with it. The NBA then suspended Irving for eight games, and he lost millions of his Nets salary because of it, but that wasn't all.

Kyrie Irving's endorsement earnings

Irving has earned a lot as well from endorsement deals, including Pepsi and Nike. Irving’s endorsement deal with Nike paid him $11 million annually.

However, that deal has been cut by the sports giant for promoting antisemitism. Irving also previously signed with Pepsi MAX. Thanks to Pepsi, Irving gained popularity for “Uncle Drew,” which also saw him appear on the big screen in a feature film. However, that deal also ended long ago.

Kyrie is still very rich but has cost himself a lot of money. Were you at all stunned by Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2025?