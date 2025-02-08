Matt LeBlanc's net worth in 2025 is $85 million. LeBlanc is an actor, television producer, and comedian with a net worth of $85 million in 2024. He is most known for his role as Joey Tribbiani in the worldwide hit sensation “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons.

He garnered numerous recognition and nominations for his work as Joey in “Friends.” LeBlanc also starred as the fictional version of himself in the sitcom “Episodes.” On top of that, he cohosted “Top Gear” for three years as well as playing the role of Adam Burns in the series “Man with a Plan.” In this article, however, we will be talking about Matt LeBlanc’s net worth in 2025.

What is Matt LeBlanc's net worth in 2025?: $85 million (estimate)

Matt LeBlanc’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $85 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth. Let us now learn more about the life and journey of Joey Tribbiani himself, Matt LeBlanc.

Matthew Steven LeBlanc was born on July 25, 1967, in Newton, Mass. His mother, Patricia, was an office manager; while his father, Paul LeBlanc, was a mechanic. His father was of French-Canadian descent and his mother was of Italian ancestry.

He attended and graduated high school at Newton North High School. He went to school with comedian Louis C.K., and they graduated in the same class together.

After high school, LeBlanc went to Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. However, he dropped out of college shortly after starting his second semester.

Matt LeBlanc first moves to New York

At the age of 17, Matt LeBlanc moved to New York City to pursue a career in modeling. Unfortunately, people in the industry told him that he was too short to make it as a model. His acting career began shortly after as a woman invited him to an audition, and he ended up signing with her manager.

Before booking the role of Joey Tribbiani, Matt LeBlanc appeared in various commercials, and he also had roles in different TV shows and movies. It was famously known that he was down to his last $11 before getting the Friends gig.

“You know when you think, ‘Alright, I got a little money in the bank. I can hold out until the next gig,'” Matt LeBlanc said. “I think I was down to $11…now, that's holding out too long.”

In 1987, he appeared in a Heinz Tomato Ketchup commercial. The following year, he starred in the television drama “TV 101” for one season. He then had a recurring role in the sitcom “Married… with Children” where he played the role of Vinnie Verducci.

Matt LeBlanc is cast as Joey Tribbiani

Matt LeBlanc was then cast as Joey Tribbiani, the role that would propel him to Hollywood and worldwide stardom. “Friends” became a hit sensation all around the world, and it is considered one of the best TV shows in history.

He starred alongside David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow. LeBlanc and the other five main cast members headlined the TV show from September 12, 1994, to May 6, 2004 — gracing the small screen for 10 seasons.

Matt LeBlanc’s performance In “Friends” earned him multiple nominations from awarding bodies such as the Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Matt LeBlanc's other acting success

Aside from the 10 years as Joey Tribbiani in “Friends,” Matt LeBlanc played the role in the spinoff titled “Joey” for 2 seasons. On top of his TV roles, he appeared in multiple films during that time span such as “Lookin’ Italian” (1994), “Ed” (1996), “Lost in Space” (1998), “Charlie’s Angels” (2000), and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” (2003).

However, after the cancellation of “Joey” in 2006, Matt LeBlanc took a hiatus from acting. Initially, he said that he would only be taking a one-year break. It eventually turned into a five-year hiatus from acting.

In 2011, Matt LeBlanc made a comeback to acting as he played a fictionalized version of himself in the comedy series “Episodes,” a TV series about an American remake of a fictional British TV series. Once again, he earned numerous praise and recognition for his performance in “Episodes.” At the 69th Golden Globe Awards, Matt LeBlanc was named the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Matt LeBlanc hosts ‘Top Gear'

In 2012, he appeared in an episode of the British show “Top Gear,” where he set the fastest lap time in the “Star in a Reasonably Priced Car” segment in a Kia Ceed. He beat the show’s previous record-holder, Rowan Atkinson, by 0.1 seconds.

In February 2016, Matt LeBlanc signed on to become one of the new” Top Gear” hosts after signing a two-year deal.

Unfortunately, he announced in May 2018 that he would be resigning from his post as the show’s cohost after a three-year run.

“Time commitment and extensive travel… takes me away from my family and friends more than I'm comfortable with,” LeBlanc said. “It's unfortunate, but for these reasons I will not be continuing my involvement with the show. I will forever be a Top Gear fan and I wish the team continued success. Thanks for a great drive.”

Matt LeBlanc stars in ‘Man with a Plan'

Matt LeBlanc then booked the lead role for the CBS sitcom “Man with a Plan,” where he played the patriarch of the Burns household, Adam Burns.

His performance in “Man with a Plan” earned him a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actor in a New TV Series.

The series ran for four seasons, from October 24, 2016, to June 11, 2020.

Matt LeBlanc appears on ‘Friends' reunion show

In 2021, Matt LeBlanc, along with David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow got together for a “Friends” reunion special titled “Friends: The Reunion.”

The special showed the cast revisiting the sets of the original show, doing table reads and reenactments of the episodes, and some behind-the-scenes footage during the 10-year run of the hit sitcom. It also featured the show’s guest stars such as Danny DeVito, Ben Stiller, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, and Sean Penn.

“Friends: The Reunion” earned numerous nominations in the variety special category and it won the People’s Choice Awards for The Pop Special of 2021.

Matt LeBlanc's earnings from ‘Friends'

As for Matt LeBlanc’s salary on “Friends,” each cast member earned $22,500 per episode in the first season. It then increased to $40,000 for the following season. Before the third season, the cast re-negotiated as a group, and they got $75,000 for Season 3, $85,000 for Season 4, $100,000 for Season 5, and $125,000 for Season 6.

For the seventh and eighth seasons, the cast earned $750,000 per episode. The main cast then renegotiated their salary to jump up to $1 million per episode for the final two seasons of the show. On top of that, they were able to get back-end points for the show that will allow them to earn royalties off the show’s sales into syndication.

“Friends” continues to earn at least $1 billion a year in syndication royalties and streaming deals, which means each cast member can earn at least $10 million to $20 million in royalties alone.

There is no question that Matt LeBlanc has been an iconic figure for his portrayal of Joey from “Friends.” On top of that, he also proved that he can carry other TV shows with the success of “Episodes” and “Man with a Plan.” It's little wonder LeBlanc could afford an $8.75 million house in Pacific Palisades.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Matt LeBlanc’s net worth in 2025?