Michael Oher's net worth in 2025 is $12 million. Oher was a former NFL offensive tackle.

The story of his life was featured in Michael Lewis’ 2006 book The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game, which was made into a movie in 2009 called The Blind Side. Let’s now take a look at Michael Oher’s net worth in 2025.

What is Michael Oher’s net worth in 2025?: $12 million (estimate)

Celebrity Net Worth states that Michael Oher’s net worth in 2025 is $12 million.

Michael Oher’s childhood was a difficult one, to say the least. He was born in Memphis, but his mother was an alcoholic and suffered from a crack cocaine addiction and his father was in and out of prison.

He attended eleven schools in his first nine years of studying, and he was placed at foster at the age of 7 while he alternated living between various foster homes and periods of homelessness.

Oher played football in his freshman year at a public high school in Memphis. He then applied for admission to a private high school at Shelby County, Tenn., called Briarcrest Christian High School.

Hugh Freeze, the school’s football coach, submitted Oher’s application to the headmaster. He was eventually named Division II (2A) Lineman of the Year and First-team Tennessee All-State in 2003.

Michael Oher moves in with the Tuohys

The following year, Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy — who had children attending the same school — allowed Oher to live with them. Learning about his rough childhood, they tended to Oher’s needs and even hired a tutor who worked 20 hours per week with him.

Aside from football, Oher was also part of the track and basketball teams of Briarcrest. In his senior year, he averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds en route to a district championship and All-State selection. Oher was also a state runner-up for discus, and he was also selected to play at the 2005 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Michael Oher chooses to play for Ole Miss

Oher garnered attention as he was considered a five-star recruit and the No. 5 offensive lineman prospect in the country. However, his low grades initially prevented him from accepting any NCAA Division I offers. He then increased his GPA by enrolling in a 10-day-long internet-based course from Brigham Young University.

Oher decided to attend the alma mater of his guardians, the University of Mississippi, where he played through his eligibility and graduated with a degree in criminal justice in 2009.

He had an eventful collegiate football career at Ole Miss. Oher won awards such as:

2005 First-team Freshman All-American

2005 First-team SEC All-Freshman

1x Second-team All-SEC

2x First-team All-SEC

1x First-team All-American

2008 Shug Jordan Award as the Southeast Offensive Lineman of the Year

2008 Colonel Earl “Red” Blaik Leadership-Scholarship Award

2008 SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Initially, Oher applied for the 2008 NFL Draft where he was one of the top prospects. He then elected to finish his senior year at Ole Miss and join the 2009 NFL Draft instead.

Michael Oher is drafted by the Ravens

Michael Oher was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 23rd pick of the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He signed a rookie-level contract worth $13.8 million for five years.

In his rookie season, Michael Oher shuffled between the right and left tackle positions. He finished the season as runner-up in voting for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

In the 2012 season, Michael Oher helped the Baltimore Ravens reach Super Bowl XLVII where they faced the San Francisco 49ers. Oher and the Ravens overcame the 49ers in a close 34-31 game to win the Super Bowl.

Oher signs four-year contract with the Titans

On March 14, 2014, Michael Oher signed a four-year $20 million contract to join the Tennessee Titans. He started 11 games for the Titans but was eventually placed on the injured reserve list due to a toe injury. He was then released by the Titans on Feb. 5, 2015.

Oher then signed a two-year $7 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. He was a major part of the Panthers’ offensive line along with quarterback Cam Newton. Carolina advanced to Super Bowl 50 for that season but failed to overcome the Denver Broncos.

Michael Oher then signed a three-year $21.6 million contract extension with the Panthers. Unfortunately, he only played for three games in the 2016 season due to a concussion. He was then released the following season after a failed physical.

Michael Oher retires from the NFL

Oher failed to sign another contract with an NFL team and that effectively ended his professional football career after eight seasons. According to Spotrac, Michael earned $34,506,875 throughout his career.

Michael Oher runs the Oher Foundation, which aims to help children who don’t have anyone to support them. They also support low-income schools, help a student go to college, encourage a foster mom, or just simply be there to provide assistance and guidance.

With everything that he went through, Oher dedicates his time in supporting people who are going through a similar situation that he had.

Michael Oher accuses Tuohys of lying for profit

In August 2023, Oher petitioned a court in Tennessee to end a conservatorship he had signed with the Tuohys just after he turned 18. Papers filed with the court stated that Oher was lied to and the Tuohys never adopted him.

Oher's lawsuit also asked the court to prevent the Tuohys from profiting off his name and likeness and to have the Tuohys pay him his “fair share” of the profits they made off of his name, including from “The Blind Side.”

It should be noted that all of this came out in the courts just a week after Oher's book, Michael Oher: When Your Back's Against the Wall was released to the public.

The Tuohys responded to the lawsuit, claiming they didn't make much money from The Blind Side and Oher received his fair share and that he had previously attempted to force them to give him $15 million to avoid public scrutiny.

A judge agree to end the conservatorship in September 2024. Then in November 2023, the Tuohys agreed to remove any mention of adopting Oher from their website and from any public-speaking materials.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Michael Oher's net worth in 2025?