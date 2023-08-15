Ex-NFL tackle Michael Oher, the focal point of the blockbuster movie “The Blind Side”, filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Tuohy family, who allegedly tricked Oher into thinking they adopted him. Instead, he actually signed conservatorship documents.

Oher claimed he never received a penny from the movie that grossed over $300 million in the box office but on Tuesday, the Touhy's responded to the allegations from their son. Via the Memphian (H/T PFT):

“We’re devastated,” Sean Tuohy said. “It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16.”

Touhy also said Michael Oher did make just as much money from the movie as everyone else in the family, despite the lawsuit saying differently:

“We didn’t make any money off the movie,” Sean Tuohy said. “Well, Michael Lewis gave us half of his share. Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael. It was about $14,000, each. . . . We were never offered money; we never asked for money. My money is well-documented; you can look up how much I sold my company for.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Touhy actually agreed that the family never adopted Oher because his understanding is that due to Tennessee laws, that wasn't allowed when someone is over the age of 18. Instead, they went the conservatorship route in order to help Oher play at Ole Miss:

“Michael was obviously living with us for a long time, and the NCAA didn’t like that,” Tuohy said. “They said the only way Michael could go to Ole Miss was if he was actually part of the family. I sat Michael down and told him, ‘If you’re planning to go to Ole Miss — or even considering Ole Miss — we think you have to be part of the family. This would do that, legally.’ We contacted lawyers who had told us that we couldn’t adopt over the age of 18. The only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship. We were so concerned it was on the up-and-up that we made sure the biological mother came to court.”

It's hard to know who is telling the truth, but there is no question this is a messy situation that has evidently scarred Oher. Another thing that really bothered him as previously mentioned in past years is how his character was portrayed in the movie, making him look uneducated and dumb.

Safe to say the relationship between the Tuohy family and Michael Oher is likely severed.