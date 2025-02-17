Mike Trout's net worth in 2025 is $140 million. Trout is an outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels and is one of the best players in Major League Baseball today. In his 14 years with the Los Angeles Angels, he has been named American League Rookie of the Year and AL MVP three times.

On top of that, he has been an MLB All-Star 11 times where he was an MVP twice. All that’s missing is the elusive World Series championship. Here is a look at Mike Trout’s net worth in 2025.

What is Mike Trout’s net worth in 2025?: $140 million (estimate)

Mike Trout’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be at $140 million. This is according to multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Michael Nelson Trout was born on August 7, 1991, in Vineland, New Jersey, to Jeff and Debbie Trout. However, he grew up in Millville, New Jersey, and he had two older siblings — his sister, Teal, and his brother, Tyler.

He began playing baseball in Cal Ripken Baseball, a division of the Babe Ruth League. Growing up, Trout was a Philadelphia Phillies fan, and he even attended their World Series parade in 2008. Despite that, his favorite player is Derek Jeter, which is why he wore #2 on his jersey — he switched to #1 when he went to high school.

Mike Trout played baseball and basketball for Millville Senior High School where he earned five letters (three in baseball and two in basketball). He initially started as a shortstop and pitcher. In his senior year, he switched to the outfield. In that same year, he set a New Jersey high school record with 18 home runs.

After graduating high school, Mike Trout committed to playing baseball at East Carolina University. Millville also planned to retire his jersey number but eventually decided to honor him by giving the No. 1 jersey to each year’s team captain.

Mike Trout is drafted by the Angels

In the 2009 MLB Draft, the Angels selected Mike Trout with the 25th-overall pick. After the draft, he decided to rescind his commitment to play for East Carolina University and play professional baseball right out of high school.

During the 2009 season, he played for the Arizona Angels of the rookie-level Arizona League where he finished his stint with the team hitting .360 with a .418 OBP and .506 SLG and one home run on 25 RBIs. He concluded the season with the Class A Midwest League squad Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Trout started the following year with Cedar Rapids, and he was chosen to play in the All-Star Futures Game. The Angels then promoted him to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes of the Class A-Advanced California League. Mike Trout was awarded the Topps Minor Player of the Year Award at the end of the season, making him the youngest to win it at just 19 years and 2 months.

Mike Trout makes major-league debut

On July 8, 2011, the Los Angeles Angels promoted him to replace the injured Peter Bourjos in center field. In the following game, Trout recorded his first career major league hit. He played 40 games with the Angels during the 2011 season.

The following season, Mike Trout introduced himself to the MLB with a bang. He became the first player in MLB history to hit 30 home runs, steal 45 bases, and score 125 runs in a single season — this feat also includes him as part of the 30-30 club.

On top of that, he led the league in runs scored with 129 and stolen bases with 49. To put the cherry on top, Trout was named to his first-ever MLB All-Star Game to go along with winning the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year and the Silver Slugger Award.

On March 28, 2014, the Los Angeles Angels signed Mike Trout to a six-year $144.5 million extension. In that season, he was named to his third-consecutive All-Star selection, and he won MVP, making him the second-youngest All-Star Game MVP behind Ken Griffey Jr. in 1992. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has since surpassed Griffey as the youngest All-Star Game MVP.

Trout finished the year leading the league in runs scored with 115 and RBIs with 111. He also had a batting average of .287 and a slugging percentage of .561. Due to his prolific season, Mike Trout was awarded the 2014 AL MVP, making him the sixth player in MLB history to win both the regular-season and All-Star Game MVP in a single season.

In the 2015 season, Trout was also named to his fourth-straight All-Star Game where he won MVP, becoming the first player to win the award in consecutive years.

Mike Trout signs record contract extension

On March 20, 2019, Mike Trout signed a massive contract extension with the Los Angeles Angels as it is worth $426.5 million for 12 years and it comes with a $20 million signing bonus. His extension was the largest contract in North American sports history before Patrick Mahomes surpassed it with his 10-year extension worth up to $503 million.

Due to his contract extension, Forbes listed Mike Trout at No. 17 in The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes 2019 list. He finished the 2019 season winning his third AL MVP award as he joined teammate Albert Pujols as the only active MLB players with three MVP awards.

Mike Trout’s Accolades and Achievements:

Member of the 30-30 Club

2012 AL Stolen Base Leader

2014 AL RBIs Leader

2012 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award

2012 AL Rookie of the Year

9x Silver Slugger Award

11x All-Star

2x MLB All-Star Game MVP

3x AL MVP

According to Spotrac, Mike Trout has earned more than $303 million in his 14 years in the MLB. Once his most recent contract extension expires, his earnings will balloon to $480,340,125.

Unfortunately for Trout, injuries have marred his last four seasons with him playing in more than half of the Angels' games just once. When healthy Trout has continued to put up excellent numbers even as the Angels as a team have struggled. Prior to the 2025 season, the Angels and Trout announced that he will switch to playing right field to reduce chances for further injury.

Mike Trout's endorsements

As for his endorsements, Mike Trout has been a partner and investor in BODYARMOR SuperDrink since 2012. He also has deals with J&J Snack Foods, Topps, Subway, Rawlings, and Land Rover. Trout became the second MLB star to get a shoe deal with Nike.

On August 23, 2020, a Mike Trout rookie card broke the all-time record as it sold for $3.93 million. The following year, in the same month, a 1/1 Mike Trout card sold for at least $1 million.

Nevertheless, did Mike Trout’s net worth in 2025 surprise you?