Mookie Betts' net worth in 2025 is $70 million. Betts is one of the most well-accomplished all-around players in major league baseball today for the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Betts is a three-time World Series champion, eight-time All-Star, and was the 2018 American League MVP. He is also the first MLB player in history to win the MVP, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, a batting title, and the World Series in a single season. Here is a look at Mookie Betts’ net worth in 2025.

Mookie Betts’ net worth in 2025 is estimated to be at $70 million. This is according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Markus Lynn “Mookie” Betts was born on Oct. 7, 1992, in Smyrna, Tenn. Mookie’s parents named him Markus Lynn Betts because they wanted his initials to be “MLB.”

During his high school years at John Overton High School in Nashville, Betts was an already excellent baseball player. In his junior year, he batted .548 with 24 steals.

He received multiple scholarship offers from schools like Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. However, he signed a letter of intent during his junior year to join Tennessee on a baseball scholarship.

Aside from baseball, he was also an incredible basketball player. In his junior year, Mookie was named the MVP of the District 12-AAA tournament.

The following year, he averaged 14.1 points, nine assists, four rebounds, and three steals a game en route to winning another District 12-AAA MVP award. He was also named the Class AAA All-City Player of the Year for the Nashville metropolitan area.

Mookie Betts excels at bowling

Mookie Betts also excelled in bowling. In 2010, he was named the Tennessee boys Bowler of the Year as he had a high score of 290 that year. He grew up bowling at Donelson Strike and Spare in Donelson, Tennessee.

His excellence in bowling can be attributed to his mother. The night before he was born, his mother was in a bowling alley.

“I bowled up until the time he was born,” Diana said to the Boston Globe. “He’s been in the bowling alley all his life.”

At the age of 3 years old, Mookie was already able to push a bowling ball, and his mother put up bumpers to give him his start. When he was 4 years old, he could put his fingers inside the ball and actually roll it.

“We saw that he was actually aiming for a certain spot on the bumper and I’m like, ‘If you’re that smart, that you can aim for a certain spot and hit a certain target, you can roll a ball all the way down the lane,’ ” she said.

Her mother, Diana, was a softball player in high school and was Mookie’s first little league coach.

Mookie Betts is drafted by the Red Sox

In the 2011 MLB Draft, the Boston Red Sox selected Mookie Betts with the 172nd-overall pick in the fifth round as a second baseman. He then signed a $750,000 contract with the Red Sox.

On June 28, 2014, the Red Sox promoted Mookie Betts to the major-league roster. He made his major-league debut on June 29 as he got his first career hit against New York Yankees starter Chase Whitley in the fourth inning.

In the 2016 season, Mookie Betts was selected to participate in the 2016 MLB All-Star Game (his first of six-consecutive All-Star appearances). He played 158 games that year, and he had a .318 batting average, 214 hits, 122 runs scored, 42 doubles, 31 home runs, and he led the MLB in total bases with 359.

Mookie Betts has historic 2018 season

The 2018 season was arguably the best season in Mookie Betts’ career so far. In 136 games played, he led the MLB in batting average with .346, in slugging percentage with .640, and runs scored with 129. He helped the Boston Red Sox finish the year with a record of 108-54 en route to winning the World Series after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was also the second Red Sox player in history to join the 30-30 club. On top of that, he’s the only player in American League history to win the Gold Glove Award, Silver Slugger Award, AL MVP, and the World Series in a single season.

Mookie Betts is traded to the Dodgers

After six seasons in Boston, the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts on February 10, 2020, along with David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong, and Jeter Downs. On July 22, 2020, Betts signed a lucrative 12-year deal with the Dodgers worth $365 million with a signing bonus of $65 million, making it the richest contract in Dodgers history.

Unfortunately, the 2020 season was cut short to 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, he helped the Dodgers advance to the World Series to face the Tampa Bay Rays. Betts hit a homer in Game 6 to give the Los Angeles Dodgers the 2020 World Series win.

After the season, he was second in voting for the National League MVP. He was also awarded his fifth-consecutive gold glove and his fourth-straight Silver Slugger award.

Mookie Betts’ Achievements and Accolades:

6x Fielding Bible Award

30-30 Club (2018)

2018 AL Batting Champion

2016 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award

6x Gold Glove Award

7x Silver Slugger Award

2018 AL MVP

8x MLB All-Star

3x World Series Champion

According to Spotrac, Mookie Betts has already earned more than $128 million in salary and incentives in his first 11 seasons. That total will balloon to more than $425 million once his current contract expires.

While Betts battled injuries in 2024, he was able to return in time for the postseason and help lead the Dodgers to a World Series victory. Betts batted .90/.87/.565 in the postseason, and his sacrifice fly in Game 5 of the World Series capped off a dramatic comeback for the Dodgers in a series-clinching victory.

Following the season, Betts won his seventh Silver Slugger, this time as a utility player after he started at least 12 games at shortstop, second base and right field.

Mookie Betts' professional bowling career

Aside from being a baseball player, Mookie Betts is also a professional bowler. He competed in the 2015 and 2017 editions of the PBA World Series of Bowling held in Reno, Nev.

Betts also competed in one event in 2020. He has bowled three perfect games, and his highest game in PBA competition came on Nov. 20, 2017, when he scored a perfect 300 during the World Series of Bowling.

Mookie Betts endorsements

As for his endorsements, Betts doesn’t have that many deals despite his stature in MLB. He has partnered with brands like Axe Bat, Baden Sports and BODYARMOR.

When the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers, Betts bought a 9,267-square-feet mansion in Encino, Calif., for $7.6 million. The house contains nine bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a theater room, indoor gym, outdoor pool, and a basketball court.

At 32 years old, Mookie Betts is still in the prime of his career. There is no question that he is on the hunt for another World Series win with the Dodgers, especially after the Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani.

