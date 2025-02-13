Nikola Jokic's net worth in 2025 is $80 million. Jokic is a Serbian professional basketball player who currently plays for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA. He is a seven-time All-Star with five All-NBA team selections.

But more importantly, Jokic is also a three-time NBA MVP after being named the 2023-24 MVP for the third time in four years. Here is a closer look at Nikola Jokic’s net worth in 2025.

What is Nikola Jokic’s net worth in 2025?: $80 million (estimate)

Nikola Jokic’s net worth in 2025 is $80 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Nikola Jokic was born on Feb. 19, 1995, in Sombor, Serbia. He attended Dositej Obradovic elementary school.

As early as his teenage years, Jokic started playing professional basketball. He signed a deal to play for Serbian ball club KK Mega Basket.

With the team, Jokic played in the Serbian League and the Adriatic League for three seasons, where he honed his skills. As part of KK Mega Basket, Jokic garnered three Serbian Player of the Year Awards.

At the time, Jokic had no clue he would eventually become the player that he has become. He had good court vision and shooting touch, but so did many of his European peers. Compared to the players in the NBA, Jokic was slow and unathletic, and many wondered if his game would transfer to the NBA level.

Where was Nikola Jokic drafted?

While playing for KK Mega Basket, Jokic attracted NBA scouts with his potential. In 2014, Jokic was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft with the 41st overall pick by the Denver Nuggets. Opting to play for one more season in Serbia, Jokic would become a draft-and-stash player who suited up in the NBA a year after getting drafted.

One season later, Jokic signed a three-year rookie deal worth $4 million. Right from the get-go, Jokic wasted no time proving his worth in the NBA. During his rookie season, Jokic averaged 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. With his promising performance, Jokic was named to the All-Rookie First Team.

How much was Nikola Jokic's first big contract extension?

Jokic would quickly establish himself as one of the best big men in the NBA. With his polished all-around play, Jokic followed his rookie season with brilliant performances in years two and three.

Just before his rookie deal expired, Jokic registered 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. Convinced that Jokic would be their franchise cornerstone, the Nuggets inked the Serbian star to a lucrative five-year contract extension worth $147 million.

After signing a massive contract extension, Jokic immediately gave back to the franchise by piecing together his first All-Star season in the NBA. He averaged 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.

A season later, Jokic made his first All-NBA Team. But more importantly, Jokic was at the forefront of the Nuggets’ championship campaign during the 2020 NBA Playoffs held in the NBA bubble.

Despite contracting COVID-19 early on, Jokic led the Nuggets to as deep as the Western Conference Finals before bowing out to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. It was a run that really put Jokic and his Nuggets on the map, and it set the tone for what was to come.

When did Nikola Jokic win MVP?

The Joker continued to only get better. In the 2020-2021 season, Jokic would come close to averaging a triple-double, putting up 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 dimes per game. For his efforts, Jokic bagged his first MVP, becoming the first center since Shaquille O’Neal to win the award in 2000.

Since then, Jokic hasn’t slowed down, becoming a fixture in the NBA All-Star Game and the All-NBA Team selections. Jokic would go on to win a second-straight MVP after tallying 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game during the 2021-2022 season. The Serbian center became only the 13th player to win back-to-back MVPs.

How much is Nikola Jokic's current contract?

After Jokic’s contract extension expired, Jokic expressed his commitment to the Nuggets organization by opting to put his signature on a massive five-year contract extension worth $264 million.

With Jokic agreeing to the deal, he instantly became the highest-paid basketball player in NBA history. After securing the lucrative contract extension, Jokic continued his dominance.

Nikola Jokic's first NBA title, Finals MVP

Jokic didn't win a third-straight MVP in 2022-23, just losing out to Joel Embiid. However, the Nuggets big man finally won the ultimate prize, securing Denver's first-ever NBA title and a Finals MVP in the process.

Jokic enjoyed a historic run through the playoffs, racking up triple-double after triple-double and leading the NBA in postseason points, rebounds, and assists.

In the 2023-24 season, Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists in a career-high 2,737 minutes played over 79 games. The Nuggets earned the second seed in the Western Conference and knocked out the Lakers in five games in the first round.

However, the Nuggets were knocked out in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves in seven games. Jokic averaged 29.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists in the series and had 34 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists in Game 7, but the Nuggets blew a 20-point early third-quarter lead to finish their season.

In 2024-25, the reigning MVP is averaging per-game career-highs in points (29.8), steals (1.8), and minutes played. He also leads the NBA in triple-doubles (25) as the Nuggets are 36-19, good for third in the West.

Nikola Jokic's international play

Aside from showcasing his skills in the NBA, Jokic has also made waves on the international basketball scene. Representing the Serbian national basketball team, Jokic garnered MVP honors at the 2016 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament after leading Serbia to clinch one of the final three tickets to the Rio Olympics that same year.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Jokic powered Serbia to a podium finish by helping the national team bring home the silver medal. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jokic led Serbia to a bronze medal after they lost in the semifinals to Team USA.

Nikola Jokic endorsements

Due to Jokic’s rise to prominence, it isn’t a surprise that some major brands have partnered up with the Serbian star. Apart from his lucrative NBA paychecks, Jokic also earns good money from his endorsement deals.

As per reports, Jokic has signed deals with Nike, Western Union, and Panini. From endorsement deals alone, Jokic earns around $750,000, according to Sports Tiger, but expect that number to grow after winning a championship and Finals MVP.

Even with his basketball stardom, Jokic isn't necessarily the most marketable athlete. He prefers to keep to himself, isn't on social media, and often avoids the public eye.

Nevertheless, his NBA money has made him a very rich man, and he is still the highest-paid center in basketball. Were you at all stunned by Nikola Jokic’s net worth in 2025?