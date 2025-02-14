Pascal Siakam's net worth in 2025 is $30 million. Siakam just signed a big contract with the Indiana Pacers. The power forward is a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA team member, a Most Improved Player of the Year winner and an NBA champion. Here's a look at Pascal Siakam's net worth in 2025.

What is Pascal Siakam's net worth in 2025?: $30 million (estimate)

Pascal Siakam is worth about $30 million in 2025. This is according to Celebrity Net Worth. Considering Siakam came from little and was born in Cameroon, the power forward has done quite well for himself.

Of course, the majority of Siakam's wealth comes from his NBA contracts. Siakam was the 27th overall pick in 2016, and his rookie scale contract as a first-rounder paid him $6.41 million on a four-year deal.

Siakam didn't do much in his first two seasons, but he burst onto the scene in year three. His emergence forced the Raptors to pick up the third- and fourth-year options on their youngster, and it also allowed Siakam to get a hefty pay raise in his next contract.

Siakam's second deal was a four-year, $136.9 million deal that he signed in 2019. Then prior to the 2023-24 season, Siakam signed a four-year, $189.5 million contract with the Pacers.

In addition to his NBA money, Siakam has also done well when it comes to getting endorsements and sponsorship deals. Siakam has deals with Red Bull, Jif, and Nando's Canada. The latter deal was unique as Siakam played on the only NBA team in Canada, and Nando's is a Canadian restaurant.

Pascal Siakam's early life

Growing up in Cameroon, Pascal Siakam initially had little interest in basketball. He was originally discovered by Luc Mbah a Moute, and he eventually started playing in the then NBA player's camps. Siakam was raw, but his work ethic and God-given traits were always prevalent.

Eventually, he worked his way up the totem pole until he earned a spot with New Mexico State. Siakam quickly became one of the best players in the WAC, and he declared for the draft in 2016.

Pascal Siakam is drafted by the Raptors

The Raptors selected Siakam 27th overall in 2016. Siakam's first NBA game was also his first start and the first NBA game he ever had seen in person. He started 38 games during his rookie season, but his statistics were not jaw-dropping.

Siakam even spent time in the G-League, and there, teams saw the potential he truly had. Siakam led the Raptors 905 G-League team to the Finals, and he was named G-League Finals MVP.

Year three saw a massive leap in Siakam's development. He scored 16.9 points per game, up from 7.3. Additionally, he helped Toronto win the NBA Finals with the help of their new megastar, Kawhi Leonard. Siakam even won the Most Improved Player of the Year Award this season.

Leonard left for the Los Angeles Clippers after the championship, though, and it allowed Siakam to become a true No. 1 option. Siakam became an All-Star in 2020 and 2023, an All-NBA Second Team member in 2020, and an All-NBA Third Team member in 2022.

In 2022-23, Siakam averaged a career-high 24.2 points per game. He averaged 21.7 points per game in 2023-24.

Pascal Siakam is traded to the Pacers

Siakam was a career-long member of the Toronto Raptors until Jan. 17, when the team traded him to the Indiana Pacers. Having already moved O.G. Anunoby, Toronto seemed destined for a rebuild, and this trade confirmed that. Siakam netted the Raptors Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis, and three first-round picks.

Siakam helped the Pacers knock off the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the playoffs before they were swept by the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics. Following the season, the Pacers signed Siakam to a four-year, $189.5 million contract.

In the 2024-25 season, Siakam is averaging 20.7 points per game was named to his third All-Star team after he was voted in as a starter.

Still, were you surprised by Pascal Siakam's net worth in 2025?