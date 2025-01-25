Sean McVay's net worth in 2025 is $40 million. McVay is one of the best coaches in the National Football League. In his first year as a head coach, he immediately transformed the Los Angeles Rams from the worst-scoring team the previous season to a league-leading offense for the following year.

He also led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year and helped change the NFL mindset in the hiring landscape. Here is a look at Sean McVay’s net worth in 2025.

What is Sean McVay’s net worth in 2025?: $40 million (estimate)

Sean McVay’s net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $40 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder McVay could afford to spend $14 million on a farmhouse in Los Angeles.

Sean McVay was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Tim and Cindy McVay. Sean comes from a football family. His father was a defensive back for Indiana University. His grandfather, John McVay, also played football in his collegiate days as a center for Miami University.

He then rose through the ranks as a coach, starting out as an assistant coach in high school all the way to becoming the head coach of the University of Dayton and eventually the NFL for the New York Giants. John McVay then transitioned as a general manager where he helped build the San Francisco 49ers dynasty that won five Super Bowls from the 1980s to the 1990s.

As for Sean, he attended and graduated from Marist School in Brookhaven, Ga., where he played as the War Eagles’ starting quarterback and defensive back for four years. He was the first player in school history to total 1,000 yards in rushing and passing for consecutive years.

Throughout his high school career, McVay had 2,600 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns as well as 2,500 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns. He led the War Eagles to a 26-3 record and a state championship during his senior year. On top of that, he was also named the Georgia 4A Offensive Player of the Year.

Sean McVay attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he played college football as a wide receiver from 2004 to 2007. He also earned Miami’s Scholar-Athlete Award in his last playing year. In his three-year career, McVay totaled 312 receiving yards in 34 receptions and 29 rushing yards in 9 attempts.

In 2008, he graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Sports Studies.

Sean McVay's first coaching job

His first coaching job came after his graduation where he worked as the assistant wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under head coach Jon Gruden.

The following year, he became the quality control/wide receivers coach for the Florida Tuskers of the United Football League (UFL). He worked under the younger brother of Jon Gruden, Jay, who was the Tuskers’ offensive coordinator at that time.

In 2010, the Washington Redskins hired Sean McVay to be the assistant tight ends coach under head coach Mike Shanahan. The following year, Washington promoted him to tight ends coach, and he held that position until the 2013 season. From 2014 to 2017, McVay was the offensive coordinator under new coach Jay Gruden.

Sean McVay becomes the Rams' head coach

On Jan. 12, 2017, the Los Angeles Rams hired Sean McVay to be their new head coach. At the age of 30 years and 354 days, he became the youngest head coach in the modern era of the NFL, surpassing Lane Kiffin when he was hired by the Oakland Raiders in 2007. He also became the youngest coach since the Rams hired Art Lewis, who was 27 years old, in 1938.

In his first season, the Rams had their first winning season and division title since 2003, as well as their first playoff appearance since 2014. In his playoff head-coaching debut, the Rams faced the Atlanta Falcons in the Wild Card Round but lost 26-13. Nevertheless, Sean McVay was named the 2017 NFL Coach of the Year.

In the 2018 season, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams picked up where they left off as they started the year with an 8-0 record en route to them finishing the regular season with a record of 13-3, tying the second-most wins in franchise history.

In the Divisional Round, the Rams disposed of the Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship Game. The Rams won the NFC title game by a small margin thanks to a game-winning field goal in overtime to book their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIII is the first championship appearance for the Rams since 2002, and their first appearance in Los Angeles since the 1980s. At the age of 33, Sean McVay became the young head coach to lead his team to the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, they failed to overcome Tom Brady and the New England Patriots as they failed to score a touchdown, finishing with a score of 13-3 (the lowest in Super Bowl history).

The following year, the Rams were victims of the Super Bowl Losers’ Curse as they completely missed the playoffs. In 2020, they finished with a 10-6 record but failed to beat the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round.

Sean McVay leads Rams to Super Bowl win

Entering the 2021 season, there were high expectations for the Rams after they traded for former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Fortunately, they lived up to expectations and finished the season with a 12-5 record.

In the first round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs, the Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-11. In their next game, the Rams narrowly beat the Bucs 30-27 to advance to the NFC Championship Game for the second time under McVay’s leadership. The Rams knocked off the Niners 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl for the second time under McVay. This time, the Rams would come through and win the title.

The Rams trailed from the first play of the second half until MVP Cooper Kupp caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Stafford with 1:25 remaining to give the Rams a 23-20 lead. The Rams' defense held on 4th-and-1 with 0:43 seconds remaining at midfield to give the Rams the title.

Sean McVay signs contract extension

After winning it all, the Rams rewarded McVay with a long-term contract extension, which would keep him from jumping to the broadcast booth, at least for the time being. However, the magic did not return in 2022 as the Rams fell to 5-12. Stafford only started nine games due to injury.

In 2023, the Rams returned to their winning ways, going 10-7 and earning a Wild Card berth. However, they lost in the first round to Stafford's former team, the Lions, 24-23.

The Rams again went 10-7 in 2024 and then pulled off a minor upset with a 27-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the playoffs. However, they lost 28-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round.

