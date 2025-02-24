Sean O'Malley's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be in the ballpark of $4 million. Nicknamed “Suga,” O'Malley is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. In fact, many consider O'Malley to be the UFC's biggest star since Conor McGregor. Here is a closer look at Sean O'Malley's net worth in 2025.

O'Malley's net worth is around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth increased significantly after his KO of Aljamain Sterling, but it is almost surprising that it isn't more, considering the star that he is. Not to mention, O'Malley is known for his lavish lifestyle, which includes expensive cars and designer clothing.

The majority of O'Malley's income has come from the UFC and other MMA events. Because O'Malley has been headlining big fights since his entry into the company after his victory in Dana White's Contender Series 2 went viral, he has done quite well for himself, despite having a relatively young career.

O'Malley is also a popular figure in pop culture and social media. His colorful personality — and even more colorful hair — have made him a main attraction and fan favorite.

The fighter's in-the-octagon style has also garnered him much attention. O'Malley is an aggressive striker who is always going for the knockout punch.

One of the biggest showboaters in the sport, O'Malley has gained notoriety because of his trash-talking prowess and straightforward approach to interviews. Suga Sean loves to talk trash and mock his opponents in the middle of his fights, and his post-knockout celebrations have become all of the rage.

O'Malley also has a YouTube channel with 785,000 subscribers. Sportskeeda.com reports that O'Malley has endorsement deals with Reebok, Venom, Sanabul, Crypto.com, and MyBookieMMA. Those endorsement deals, coupled with his success on YouTube, means the star has likely made a bunch of money outside of the octagon as well.

The fighter is more in the public eye than most UFC fighters. He is a frequent guest on various podcasts, and he often goes viral on social media for different events he takes part in.

Sean O'Malley's early days

Born on Oct. 24, 1994, the 29-year-old is originally from Helena, Montana. Sean O'Malley began his fighting career in his home state of Montana, and he also spent his early days fighting in North Dakota.

O'Malley soon fought in Legacy Fighting Alliance, where a highlight knockout on David Nuzzo put him in the spotlight. The bantamweight fighter was afforded the opportunity to fight in Dana White's Contender Series 2. With a first-round knockout over Alfred Khashakyan, O'Malley was awarded a UFC contract.

Sean O'Malley's UFC career

O'Malley made his UFC debut in 2017 in the Ultimate Fighter 26 finale. He won that fight vs. Terrion Ware via unanimous decision.

At UFC 222, despite a foot injury, O'Malley conquered Andre Soukhamthath in one of his signature wins. He was awarded a Fight of the Night Award.

O'Malley had to take time off from fighting due to a suspension in 2018. He had an anti-doping violation due to ostarine being in his system. O'Malley still claims his innocence, as he doesn't know where the trace amount of ostarine came from.

It was a small setback, but O'Malley returned to the scene in a big way. In his return from suspension, O'Malley won his first Performance of the Night Award with a victory over Jose Alberto Quinonez at UFC 248.

O'Malley is 18-1 (one no-decision) in his MMA career. His lone loss came at the UFC 252 co-main event. O'Malley suffered a drop-foot injury to none other than Marlon “Chito” Vera in the loss, which allowed the now-championship-contender to TKO O'Malley.

Sean O'Malley's recent wins

One of O'Malley's most recent fights was a controversial win over Petr Yan at UFC 280. Nonetheless, the win was O'Malley's biggest of his career at that point and a signature fight that put him on the path to being the top contender for a title bout.

O'Malley took on Sterling at UFC 292, where he knocked out one of the best bantamweights ever. He was named champion, and his stardom and potential were validated.

He now has his eyes on UFC domination for a long time, and as O'Malley continues to rise in notoriety, his net worth should rise as well. O'Malley earned a $50,000 bonus for his win at UFC 292 and should bring in more money moving forward as he continues to engage in high-profile fights.

O'Malley's most recent victory came at UFC 299 in March 2024 against Vera, the only fighter to defeat him. O'Malley dominated Vera over five rounds and won by unanimous decision.

However, in September 2024, O'Malley lost his second title defense to Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision. O'Malley revealed after the fight that he came into the event with a torn labrum and that he would be undergoing surgery on it, which will sideline him for a while.

So did Sean O'Malley's net worth in 2025 surprise you?