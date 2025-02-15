Steve Austin's net worth in 2025 is $30 million. Commonly known as Stone Cold Steve Austin, he is one of the most recognizable professional wrestlers in the world. Despite being retired officially from March 2003, Austin is still sometimes appearing in WWE.

He is a true icon of the most successful era of WWE, the so-called Attitude Era. That was the most popular and most successful time for the company, but Austin's popularity kept on increasing and he is up there with The Rock as likely the most well-known pro wrestler in the world.

All of that success likely equated to financial security for him, so let's take a look at Steve Austin's net worth in 2025.

What is Steve Austin's net worth in 2025?: $30 million (estimate)

Steve Austin's net worth in 2025 is around $30 million. This is according to sites such as Celebrity Net Worth.

That net worth is completely understandable, as the Texas Rattlesnake was a marketing bullseye. His merchandise, inspired by catchphrases such as Austin 3:16 and What?, is still available today.

Additionally, Austin's ventures into popular culture, most notably his movies and also products he endorses and even makes, added a lot of value to his brand and brought him tons of money over time. He has really built himself a career and Stone Cold used his 15 minutes of fame to the maximum.

However, to really understand Steve Austin's net worth and how he got there, we need to start with his early life. While he goes by Steve Austin, his birth name is Steven Anderson, but he changed the name to the more recognizable one in 2007.

He was born in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 18th, 1964. Austin was raised in fairly tough circumstances, as his biological dad left his mother, him, and his older brother when Austin was just one year old.

Still, his mother was able to find a new husband and Austin joined an extended family with one younger sister and two more older brothers. Austin played football and earned a scholarship to the University of North Texas, after attending Wharton County Junior College. However, it was not the education he was after, but rather a career in pro wrestling.

Steve Austin's early wrestling career

Speaking to the Houston Chronicle, Austin had this to say about his love for the business:

I fell in love with the business when I was seven or eight years old. All I ever wanted to be was a professional wrestler. Wrestling was the biggest thing in my life.

His first contact with the sport was in 1989 when he tried out for WCCW but really kicked off in 1991 upon his arrival in WCW. Austin was stuck for a very long time with poor gimmicks and things he was not fully in love with while also being denied a true shot.

Still, he persevered and in 1995, ECW called and gave him a shot. Paul Heyman, then manager, gave Austin a chance to do a lot of promos, really pressuring Austin into being better on the microphone.

Steve Austin joins the WWE

That, of course, became a staple of his in WWE, where he would arrive in the same year. Jim Ross actually persuaded Vince McMahon, together with Diesel, to sign Austin.

In the WWE, Austin spent eight years, until his official retirement in 2003, but during that time, Austin was incredible. Not to even mention his title runs, Austin put a stamp on the Attitude Era like perhaps no other pro wrestler. His laid-back, anti-establishment attitude fit perfectly with the time, and while it was a fairly short run, it was iconic.

In the end, a feud with McMahon over things like Austin losing to then-rookie Brock Lesnar was too much for the two men to overcome, and on WrestleMania XIX, Austin fought his then-last match in WWE, losing to The Rock. Of course, he did return at Wrestlemania 38, but that was only for one more match.

Steve Austin's acting career

Outside of wrestling, Austin has starred in many movies and TV shows. The most notable ones include a role in The Expendables and the Grown Ups 2, in terms of movies.

In TV, however, Steve Austin had much more success. His reality TV show, Straight Up Steve Austin, ran for two seasons, while his previous work includes WWE's Tough Enough, and Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge. In 2023, Austin hosted the TV series Stone Cold Takes on America in which he would take on challenges proposed by fans.

Austin also has two beers that he makes, the Broken Skull IPA and Broken Skull American Lager. Both are collaborations with the El Segundo Brewing Company. It is clear that Austin worked hard to diversify his income sources and make sure he and his family are well off.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Steve Austin's net worth in 2025?