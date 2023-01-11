Stone Cold Steve Austin recently posted a video of himself working out, and fans are already wondering who he’ll be facing at Wrestlemania this year.

Steve Austin returned to the ring after 19 long years on the first night of Wrestlemania 38 last year. It was a moment people thought would never happen, considering Austin’s age and time away from the ring. Nevertheless, Austin faced Kevin Owens in the main event and looked spectacular.

Since that night, fans have been speculating whether he should step into the ring again. Austin looked so good and performed so well that the possibility of him returning for at least one more match is very likely.

The question is: Who would Steve Austin face if he were to return for another match? It shouldn’t be a mid-carder or someone who isn’t very relevant. It should be a star who could carry most of the match. When I think of this person, I think of AJ Styles.

AJ Styles is currently out of action with a broken ankle but shouldn’t be gone for too long. When he does return, being thrown into a storyline with Steve Austin would be incredible. It’ll take Styles away from his feud with the Judgement Day and be a fresh reset for Styles.

Styles is easily one of the greatest wrestlers of this generation. He could have a match with a broomstick and would put on a masterclass. Kevin Owens was able to carry most of the match against Steve Austin last year, and I believe Styles would be able to do the same this year.

It’s a long shot, but I believe Styles’ wrestling style would mesh with Steve Austin’s perfectly. I also would love to see AJ Styles take a Stone Cold Stunner because I think he’d sell the crap out of it.

Steve Austin might not even wrestle another match in his life, but if he does, AJ Styles should be the frontrunner.

